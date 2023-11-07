Star Technical Solutions discusses Path to Net Zero in the cold store sector at TICR webinar

"While many facilities are deploying modern technologies, there are critical gaps in the way the technology is being used which leads to inefficiencies and missed opportunities for operational savings" Post this

Dr Cotter's investigations highlight the urgency of not only harnessing cutting-edge technology but also ensuring its optimal application and integration for energy efficiency. His research across eleven types of temperature controlled facilities in the UK will uncover inefficiencies in the use of modern refrigeration technologies and highlight the substantial energy-saving potential that remains untapped.

Dr Cotter said, " While many facilities are deploying modern technologies, there are critical gaps in the way the technology is being used which leads to inefficiencies and missed opportunities for operational savings.

Our evaluation across a range of technologies including, direct and pumped ammonia systems, ammonia LPR systems with CO2, and HFCs freezers, has revealed a critical need for expertise in design, installation, and maintenance. These competencies are essential to maximise the potential of modern technologies and achieve substantial energy efficiencies."

The study was part of the first phase of the TICR research project which aims to present recommendations to the UK Government as to how to best achieve net zero targets. During the webinar, Dr Cotter will focused on sharing insights from these findings and highlighting case studies that demonstrate how inefficient integration and application of technology have resulted in energy wastage.

Dr Cotter said, "Technology, like inverters, is available and is being installed – but as they're running at a fixed speed, they may well not be running in the first place. Too many individual components are running independently, causing facility owners to miss out on significant energy savings. Automated optimisation systems can help to rectify this by identifying areas of excessive power consumption,"

Another example will include a poorly executed project of a retrofit completed between 2021-2022, that led to suboptimal condensing temperatures of 43 degrees Celsius in a 14 degree ambient environment, causing a 31% increase in electricity consumption.

Cotter's presentation is timely, as many facilities that run similar inefficiencies will fail to meet the tariff's for the Government's current climate change criteria, which offers financial incentives for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. He will additionally discuss how the findings demonstrate that a cultural shift will be necessary to reach net zero emissions within the cooling industry, as while technology exists that can optimise energy usage, adopting it will require tackling several issues, including a lack of competence in design, installation and maintenance.

