Star Tribune names Loffler Companies a 2024 Top Workplace for Fourteenth Consecutive Year

The results of the Star Tribune Top Workplaces are based on survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention.

"We're overjoyed and deeply grateful to be acknowledged as a Minnesota Top Workplace for the fourteenth year. This honor reflects the remarkable commitment, enthusiasm, and teamwork of our employees," expressed James Loffler, President of Loffler Companies. "We take pride in cultivating an environment where our employees flourish and are motivated to excel every day. Their steadfast dedication to our clients and to each other is the cornerstone that makes our company an extraordinary place to work!"

Star Tribune CEO and Publisher Steve Grove said, "The companies in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota. My congratulations to each of these exceptional companies."

To qualify for the Star Tribune Top Workplaces, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. Over 5,000 companies were invited to participate. Rankings were composite scores calculated purely on the basis of employee responses.

About Loffler

Loffler Companies provides the most comprehensive business technology solutions in the country, with experts who bring it all together to build secure, optimized technology environments. Loffler's offerings include IT managed and security services, business security systems, disaster recovery/business continuity, multifunctional copiers and printers, print management services, software and workflow technology consulting, professional IT services/consulting, unified communications, and on-site management of print and mail centers.

As one of the top Canon and Konica Minolta dealers in the U.S., Loffler Companies also works with leading partners such as Nutanix, Arctic Wolf, Microsoft, Mitel, 8x8, Xerox, HP, Lexmark and FP Mailing Solutions. These wide-ranging products and services exist for one purpose: to help organizations succeed. Loffler's specialized trainers, flexible billing and financing options at all price levels and award-winning service and support benefits all clients.

Founded by Jim Loffler in 1986, and now led by James Loffler, Loffler Companies is nationally recognized as a leader in business technology and managed services. Loffler is among the top office solutions dealers in the US for service and support, with more than 500 employees working every day to exceed the expectations of their clients, partners and the community. For more information about Loffler Companies, call 952-925-6800 or email [email protected] or visit us online Loffler.com

Loffler is growing and now hiring for positions throughout all departments. To see current job openings and learn how to join the Loffler team, visit http://www.loffler.com/about-us/join-our-team/job-openings

