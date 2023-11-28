Starboard Consulting, IBM Gold-Accredited Implementation Partner, Leading Water and Wastewater Maximo Application Suite (MAS) Digital Workshop and Forum

MAS Industry and Technology Leaders from IBM, Starboard Consulting, and the Maximo Utility Working Group to lead sector-specific sessions and demonstrations
LONGWOOD, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Starboard Consulting, an IBM Gold-Accredited Implementation Partner, announced today they are hosting a Water & Wastewater MAS Digital Forum & Workshop on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 10am – 12pm EST. Registration is free and available here: Water & Wastewater MAS Digital Workshop & Forum Registration.
"There is a lot of new information available for Maximo water and wastewater utilities with the release of MAS," said Karen Buck, Executive Director of Starboard Consulting. Karen continued: "We understand the amount of information can be overwhelming and we're hosting this event to help users understand how these changes will impact their role in providing reliable and sustainable water resources to their constituencies."
The Water & Wastewater MAS Workshop & Forum was assembled to segment and address common questions and inquiries related to the challenges water and wastewater utilities and municipalities are facing with the growing adoption of modern technology. The session topics address consistent operational issues and how the sophisticated application of technology can continue to improve reliability and sustainability for those organizations facing aging infrastructure-related issues.
- Water & Wastewater MAS Workshop & Forum Introduction
- Terry Saunders, Worldwide Utilities Industry Leader, IBM
- The Evolution of Maximo
- MAS within Water & Wastewater | 30 Minutes
- Clay Cook, Functional Lead, MUWG President
- John Brietz, Solutions Director, Starboard Consulting
- The MAS Revolution
- Monitor, Predict, Health | 45 Minutes
- Hannah Carr, Solutions Architect, IBM
- The Future is Now
- Sector Use Case Highlights | 30 Minutes
- John Brietz, Solutions Director, Starboard Consulting
- Clay Cook, Functional Lead, MUWG President
- Q&A | 15 Minutes
- Presentation Team
IBM Maximo Asset Management has been a highly adopted Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) / Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software application for the Energy & Utilities sector for several decades. The new IBM Maximo Application Suite is geared towards utilities and municipalities seeking superior technological performance for intelligent asset management, monitoring, predictive maintenance, and reliability data in a single digital platform.
Karen Buck added: "We recognize the importance of education in the proper application of mobility and technology, and we're holding this event to showcase how MAS is able to solve both longstanding operational challenges as well as meeting health, safety, environmental (HSE), and sustainability goals and initiatives. We're excited to share this timely information with the MAS Community."
About Starboard Consulting
Starboard Consulting is a Gold-Accredited IBM Implementation Partner, Maximo Reseller, and a Woman-Owned Business.
Starboard enables IBM Maximo Asset Management customers within utilities, municipalities, public infrastructure and facilities to solve long standing industry inefficiencies with breakthroughs in the application of sophisticated technology. Starboard is a recognized leader in asset management software applications and digital solutions and its certified consultants offer Maximo customers a unique and innate ability to apply excellence in the application of technology that solves real-world problems.
Starboard Consulting is a contributor to the Maximo User Community as a facilitator for the Greater Atlanta and Florida Maximo User Groups, as well as a lead supporter and training partner of the Maximo Utility Working Group.
The company serves clients across electric, gas, water and wastewater utilities, city and county governments, public works agencies, transportation, higher education, and scientific laboratory facilities.
For more information visit https://www.starboard-consulting.com
