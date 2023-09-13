Starboard Consulting, IBM Gold-Level Implementation Partner, Leading Energy & Utilities User Showcase Session at IBM TechXchange 2023

"I am excited to attend for the hands-on labs, innovation theme, and opportunity to leverage new technology to further extend the use of Maximo for our customers," said IBM Champion and Vice President at Starboard Consulting, Amy Tatum. Tweet this

IBM TechXchange is in its inaugural season and is taking place September 11-14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The conference theme was established to create a welcoming environment for community and learning for IBM technologists. The central areas of technological focus include: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data, Automation, Security, Sustainability, Infrastructure, Hybrid Cloud, and Quantum. Starboard Consulting will be speaking within the Sustainability Track.

The session presentation, Leveraging Esri, Maximo, and Visual Inspections for Distribution Line Inspections is scheduled for Wednesday, September 13, 2023 from 10:30-11:30am. The central speaking points are the main topic of inspections of overhead assets, an exploration on current drone technology utilization, how reliability and integrity departments are approaching these inspections in 2023, and finally, how Maximo can help manage an integrated inspection flow and maintenance work orders. The presentation will address and discuss current challenges with the implementation of new technology and how the Maximo Visual Inspections process can be created, tested, and modeled to ultimately drive improved inspection surveys for both precision and accuracy.

"IBM TechXchange 2023 is a forum for leading technology discussion and the quest to find solutions to existing problems through innovation breakthroughs. There are long-standing, common issues that are getting a second look thanks to the technology available to operators in the current day. I look forward to being part of it." added Amy Tatum, Starboard Consulting.

About Starboard Consulting

Starboard Consulting is a Gold-Accredited IBM Implementation Partner, Maximo Reseller, and Woman-Owned Business.

Starboard enables and manages IBM Maximo Asset Management technology implemented for Energy, Utilities, Municipalities, Public Infrastructure, and Facilities, and is a recognized leader in asset management software applications and digital solutions. Starboard's team offers Maximo customers an innate ability to provide applied excellence in technology that solves real-world problems.

Starboard's team of IBM Maximo certified professionals have completed several hundred successful projects in their sixteen years of operations. Starboard is a facilitator for the Maximo User Community, including participation with the Maximo Utility Working Group, and the Georgia & Florida Maximo User Groups.

The company serves clients across electric, gas, water and wastewater utilities, city and county governments, public works agencies, transportation, higher education, and scientific laboratory facilities.

For more information visit https://www.starboard-consulting.com

