Starboard Consulting introduces StarMax Cloud for IBM Maximo Application Suite on AWS

Starboard Consulting, IBM Gold-Accredited Implementation Partner, Announces AWS Partnership and MAS Cloud Offering at the Maximo Utility Working Group Spring 2024 Conference
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today at the Spring 2024 Maximo Utility Working Group conference, Starboard Consulting, an IBM Gold-Accredited Implementation Partner, announced the availability of StarMax Cloud. StarMax Cloud is a flexible and accessible IBM Maximo Application Suite managed solution on AWS. The IBM Maximo Application Suite (MAS), a leader in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software and technology, provides users intelligent asset management, monitoring, predictive maintenance, and reliability data in a single digital platform. Amazon Web Services (AWS) provides on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs.
"StarMax Cloud represents Starboard Consulting's customer commitment by providing MAS users the scale, agility, and cost-efficiency of AWS," shared Karen Buck, Executive Director of Starboard Consulting. Karen continued: "We look to provide the stable, secure, and reliable performance required of our customers most-demanding environments, while continuing to provide a superior user experience. Partnered with AWS and IBM, Starboard Consulting can leverage our user-centric approach and Maximo technical expertise to provide a better solution for customers Maximo managed hosting and support needs."
"StarMax Cloud offers the control and access of an on-premise solution with the reliability and service of a cloud solution," added Amy Tatum, Technical Director at Starboard Consulting. "New MAS customers are struggling with how to take on the new and added infrastructure requirements of MAS and current Maximo customers are reluctant to relinquish or rebuild integrations, reporting tools and administrative capabilities of their existing environments. StarMax Cloud removes a lot of that burden from their IT and Operations team and associated budget."
Available immediately, StarMax Cloud is available on the AWS platform and provides users with a choice of MAS Industry, Add-On Solutions, integrations, and operating environments. StarMax Cloud allows organizations both database choice and accessibility.
About Starboard Consulting
Starboard Consulting is an AWS Partner, Gold-Accredited IBM Implementation Partner, Maximo Reseller, and a Woman-Owned Business.
Starboard Consulting provides a superior IBM Maximo user-experience. Starboard's insightful enablement of IBM's Maximo Asset Management software is supported and managed with the end-user in mind. Starboard Consulting is an experienced leader in asset management software applications with a team that possesses an innate ability to provide applied excellence in technology that solves customers' real-world problems.
Starboard's team of IBM Maximo certified professionals, including a multi-year IBM Champion, have completed hundreds of successful projects since their inception in 2007. Starboard is a facilitator for the Maximo User Community, including participation as a training partner with the Maximo Utility Working Group, and as a facilitator for the Greater Atlanta & Florida Maximo User Groups.
The company serves clients across electric, gas, water and wastewater utilities, city and county governments and municipalities, public infrastructure agencies, transportation, higher education, and scientific laboratory facilities.
For more information and product demonstrations, visit https://www.starboard-consulting.com
