Starbucks Faces $6 Million Lawsuit for Alleged Discrimination Against Disabled Muslim Family

Disabled Muslim family sues Starbucks for $6 million, alleging discrimination after being forcibly ejected from a Utah store over seating.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A $6 million lawsuit has been filed against Starbucks Corporation by a disabled Muslim family following a troubling incident at a Midvale, Utah store. The plaintiffs—Mr. Hossein Kaveh, his wife Faranak Sedarat, and his mother-in-law Banou Afsar Sedarat—accuse Starbucks of discrimination after being forcibly ejected by police at the request of store management. Law enforcement body-cam footage shows the moments when they were forced to leave or face arrest.

The Kaveh family alleges they were targeted and discriminated against due to their Middle-Eastern background and Muslim faith, stemming from a dispute over handicapped seating. Despite showing a valid handicapped placard, the family was accused of causing a disturbance and forcefully removed by police from the store at 7184 Union Park Ave.

The lawsuit highlights the Kaveh family's ordeal, including loud accusations from another customer in a wheelchair, who claimed plaintiffs had no right to the handicapped table. Despite attempts to resolve the situation amicably, including Mr. Kaveh asking able-bodied patrons to move, the situation escalated. Starbucks management called law enforcement, allegedly misrepresenting the family's behavior, leading to the plaintiffs' public ejection and an indefinite ban from the store.

Witnesses corroborate the family's account, noting that the disturbance was caused by the other customer, not the Kaveh family. Body-cam footage from police captures Starbucks management specifically requesting the family's removal. The footage shows the family complying without resistance, aiding their elderly disabled mother in leaving the store.

Mr. Kaveh, an Iranian immigrant and retired engineer, expressed disbelief at the treatment. "In my 45 years in this country, I've never had any issue with the law or police," he said. His wife, Faranak, holds a master's degree in economics, and his mother-in-law, Banou, is a retired school teacher.

The Kaveh family seeks $6 million plus punitive damages for the humiliation and emotional distress they endured. They demand a public apology from Starbucks, the right to return without fear of discrimination, and a commitment from Starbucks to address and rectify discriminatory policies globally. "What happened to us, I hope nobody has to go through," Mr. Kaveh added.

Attorney Pace W. Johnson, representing the plaintiffs, emphasized the broader implications of the case. "This lawsuit is about holding corporate giants accountable for actions and policies that can affect people's lives. Nobody should suffer discrimination under any constitutional basis. We stand firm in our commitment to fighting for the rights of individuals to be free from discrimination," Johnson stated.

Filed in the United States District Court for the District of Utah, case no. 2:24-cv-00291, the lawsuit claims Starbucks violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, Civil Rights Act, and Utah Civil Rights Act. Starbucks denies the claims and is seeking to dismiss the suit.

