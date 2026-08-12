STARC Systems Makes Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies for Fourth Time

"There are a lot of numbers associated with this recognition, but the one that matters most to me is four. Making the Inc. 5000 four times reflects the consistency and commitment of our entire team and the trust our customers continue to place in STARC." — Chris Vickers, CEO, STARC Systems Post this

"Making the Inc. 5000 once is an accomplishment. Earning a place on the list four times says something bigger about our team, our customers and the opportunity ahead of us," said Chris Vickers, CEO. "We're seeing more construction leaders recognize that temporary containment doesn't have to be treated as a disposable project expense. It can be a reusable system that helps teams work faster, operate more predictably and deliver a better experience for their customers."

STARC manufactures its reusable temporary wall systems at its headquarters in Brunswick, Maine. Its solutions are used in occupied and sensitive construction environments including healthcare facilities, airports, data centers, hospitality properties and other commercial spaces. The company's product portfolio includes RealWall™, LiteBarrier™, FireblockWall™ and StackBarrier™, providing contractors with solutions for a wide range of project configurations, performance requirements and environments.

STARC's continued growth comes as construction leaders face persistent pressure to improve project predictability, address skilled labor constraints and reduce waste. Increasingly, large contractors are also looking beyond individual project performance to solutions that can be standardized and deployed repeatedly across projects, regions and portfolios. STARC's reusable systems are designed around that need: a versatile lineup that enables crews to install, reconfigure and reuse containment rather than repeatedly building and disposing of temporary drywall.

The benefits extend beyond project schedules and economics. Reuse can significantly reduce construction waste: reusing 100 linear feet of STARC walls five times saves an estimated five tons and 9.3 cubic yards of landfill waste. STARC's U.S.-based manufacturing plant is also serviced by 100% renewable energy, and its solutions are recyclable up to 95% by weight at the end of their lifecycle.

"Growth for us has always come back to solving real problems on the jobsite," Vickers added. "If we can help a contractor start faster, reduce dependencies, keep an active facility running and then use that same investment again on the next project, we're creating value that goes well beyond a temporary wall. That's what continues to drive adoption."

The Inc. 5000 ranks the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period, from 2022 to 2025. The 2026 recognition places STARC among those independent businesses demonstrating sustained growth across industries and markets nationwide.

About STARC Systems

STARC Systems is a leading provider of reusable temporary wall systems designed to eliminate the disruption of renovation. Its modular systems improve safety, accelerate project timelines, reduce costs, and deliver a better experience for occupants and project teams alike.

For more information, visit starcsystems.com.

Media Contact

John Farrell, STARC Systems, 1 207-607-7217, [email protected], https://starcsystems.com/

SOURCE STARC Systems