Stardust Cosmetics Shines Bright with Multiple Wins at the 2023 Global Green Beauty Awards

BRISBANE, Queensland, Sept. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stardust Cosmetics, the Australian-based beauty brand renowned for its commitment to eco-friendly and cruelty-free cosmetics, is basking in the glory of its latest triumphs at the 2023 Global Green Beauty Awards. The prestigious awards, which celebrate excellence in green and clean beauty products, have recognized Stardust Cosmetics for its outstanding contributions to ethical, natural, and vegan cosmetics.

In a fiercely competitive field with over 650 entries, Stardust Cosmetics emerged as a multi-award winner, earning accolades that underscore its dedication to producing clean, green, and sustainable beauty products.

Gold Winner: Best Vegan Mineral Makeup Product - Set & Forget Setting Powder

The judges were captivated by Stardust Cosmetics' Set & Forget Setting Powder, awarding it the Gold prize. This product has redefined the standards of vegan makeup by providing all-day staying power, natural-looking coverage with a hint of radiance, and a 100% vegan and cruelty-free formula enriched with vitamins E and C. With an array of invigorating scents, this setting powder is a game-changer for beauty enthusiasts.

Bronze Winner: Best Vegan Mineral Makeup Product - Sweat Proof Mineral Foundation Powder

Stardust Cosmetics also clinched the Bronze award in the Best Vegan Mineral Makeup Product category for its Sweat Proof Mineral Foundation Powder. This foundation offers 13 shades, SPF 15 protection, and a formula formulated with 100% mineral and naturally derived ingredients. It's sweat and humidity-resistant, ensuring makeup stays put all day while providing impeccable coverage.

Gold Winner: Best Vegan Lip Product - Long Wear Liquid Lipstick

Stardust Cosmetics' Long Wear Liquid Lipstick received the Gold award for being formulated with love for both lips and the planet. Made in Australia, this lipstick is cruelty-free, vegan, and boasts a transfer-resistant finish. Perfect for those who are always on the go, it stays put for all-day or all-night wear.

Highly Commended: Best Vegan Lip Product - Lip Gloss

The brand also received a Highly Commended recognition in the Best Vegan Lip Product category for its Lip Gloss. Made with the finest ingredients, including naturally derived and 100% vegan components, Stardust Cosmetics' lip gloss is a testament to their commitment to cruelty-free beauty choices.

Stardust Cosmetics' Founder, SeAnn Pitman, expressed her excitement, saying, "We are thrilled to receive these prestigious awards from the 2023 Global Green Beauty Awards. At Stardust Cosmetics, we've always strived to create products that are not only beautiful but also ethical and eco-friendly. These awards are a testament to our dedication to making clean beauty accessible to all."

These accolades affirm Stardust Cosmetics' position as a leader in the green beauty industry, offering consumers products that align with their values and deliver exceptional results.

SeAnn Pitman, Stardust Cosmetics

