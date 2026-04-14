STARFIRE™ Launches its Agentic Commercial Intelligence Platform for the Life Sciences

AI-driven agents automate complex commercial, value, and market access analyses, compressing months of consulting work into rapid, iterative workflows

PHILADELPHIA, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --STARFIRE™, the agentic commercial intelligence platform for the life sciences, today announced its official launch to help pharmaceutical companies commercialize therapies through rapid, iterative and precise intelligence. Backed by Redesign Health, Starfire develops purpose-built agentic AI workflows that automate the otherwise labor-intensive processes to get treatments to market.

Starfire augments commercial teams with domain-specific, highly governed AI agents that support key workflows integral to the therapeutic lifecycle. The platform is designed to integrate into existing processes, enabling teams to produce and iterate on analyses more quickly without relying on time-intensive external engagements.

Engineered over the last year and now actively deployed across commercial workflows with pharmaceutical client teams today, Starfire's agentic platform supports a broad range of critical functions across value and evidence generation, market access, and commercial strategy. Its agents automate complex analyses that historically required costly, time-intensive consulting engagements, enabling functional leaders to get to the right answer in a fraction of the time. Key capabilities include:

Designing and executing large-scale patient journey analyses across multiple cohorts defined and tested by Starfire, producing reproducible code, fit-for-purpose analytics, and publication-ready outputs.

Developing cost, outcomes, and budget impact models with tailored analyses to help healthcare organizations improve clinical and financial performance across key accounts.

Identifying high-impact intervention points across the care journey, including opportunities for physician engagement, patient support programs, and coverage optimization.

Across each workflow, Starfire generates validated analytical artifacts – such as structured datasets, definitions, and resulting data tables – alongside executive-ready presentations and subject-matter-driven recommendations to support commercialization strategy. Built-in agentic systems execute multi-step commercial processes end-to-end, eliminating administrative burden on pharmaceutical leaders.

"The traditional consulting and analytics model in pharma is built around slow, project-based engagements that often struggle to keep pace with today's demands of commercial teams," said Robert Nagel, Founder and CEO of Starfire. "Starfire is designed to give stakeholders direct access to the insights and analytical capabilities they need, when they need them. With our trusted partners in the industry, we believe this work can help redefine how pharma organizations generate insight, move faster, and deliver value for patients."

Pharmaceutical companies often must spend 18 to 36 months conducting the commercial, value, and market access analyses required to successfully launch a therapy, frequently stitching together fragmented data sources and analytic workflows. Analysts can spend up to 80% of their time preparing and organizing data rather than generating insights, slowing decision-making and delaying time to action. These efforts are typically supported by costly consulting engagements and specialized analytics vendors, with the global life sciences consulting market alone exceeding $34 billion. Historically, a single commercial analytics study – such as a patient journey analysis, market access evaluation, or budget impact model – can require 8 to 16 weeks and hundreds of consulting hours to complete.

Starfire compresses these processes into workflows that can be executed in hours or days, enabling cross-functional teams to iterate quickly and generate high-fidelity insights to support therapy commercialization.

"Transforming how the life sciences make sense of data requires a rare combination of domain expertise, technical insight, and market understanding," said Patrick McDonagh, Redesign Health Managing Director of New Ventures. "Rob brings this perspective through a career spent advising life sciences organizations, building a machine learning patient analytics company before the current wave of AI and more recently scaling a leading healthcare data and technology platform. This experience uniquely positions him to lead Starfire in reshaping how pharmaceutical companies bring therapies to market, meet patients where they are, and improve lives."

About STARFIRE

Starfire develops purpose-built agentic workflows to help biopharmaceutical organizations commercialize therapies through rapid, iterative and precise intelligence. The platform orchestrates highly-governed, sophisticated AI systems that address pain points across value and evidence, market access and commercial insights on both internal and external datasets. Backed by Redesign Health, Starfire is headquartered in Philadelphia. More information about Starfire and the pharmaceutical clients leveraging its agentic platform can be found at launchstarfire.com.

About Redesign Health

Redesign Health is a global venture and applied technology firm focused on building next-generation healthcare companies. We manage venture capital and venture buyout strategies, each powered by an AI operating system and team of leading technologists, entrepreneurs, and investors. Our venture capital strategy backs exceptional founders at the earliest stage—often before an idea is fully formed—and provides first institutional capital and an unmatched degree of strategic leverage and domain expertise through exit. Our venture buyout strategy partners with proven management teams through control investments and delivers outsized value by rewiring core products and workflows with AI. Since inception in 2018, Redesign and our portfolio companies have touched the lives of more than 15 million patients, raised over $1.5 billion from premier institutional, sovereign, and strategic investors, and built distinctive partnerships with marquee healthcare organizations and senior leaders around the world. Redesign is based in New York and has offices in Bengaluru, Los Angeles, and Riyadh. For more information, visit www.redesignhealth.com/

Media Contact

Redesign Health, Redesign Health, 1 9174140920, [email protected], https://www.redesignhealth.com

STARFIRE™, STARFIRE™, [email protected], https://www.launchstarfire.com/

SOURCE STARFIRE