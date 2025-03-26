STARGAMES.world Invests in MEMORYCARD.games – Italian Tech Start-Up Offering EU Golden Visa. Qualified foreign investors and their immediate families gain ITALY's EU GOLDEN VISA permit with no minimum stay annual residency requirements when they invest in STARGAMES.world's Italian Tech Start-Up.
GENOVA, Italy, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- STARGAMES.world is investing in MEMORYCARD.games, an Italian Tech Start-up selling high-performance C10 U3 memory cards. These memory cards work with all video game consoles and over 2.3 billion Android smartphones worldwide. They are fast, reliable storage solutions for gaming and mobile devices. The founder of Stargames.world, Darius Jordi Lassus Amini explains "Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation offers foreign investors a 250.000€ Made in ITALY investment opportunity in an Italian Tech Start-Up". He continues, "Qualified foreign investors and their immediate families gain ITALY's EU GOLDEN VISA permit with no minimum stay annual residency requirements when they invest in STARGAMES.world's Italian Tech Start-Up."
STARGAMES.world is a digital entertainment studio creating custom video games for brands and trademark owners. Their first game, Candy Troll has already been released in the mobile market, competing in the top-grossing gaming segment, while CANDY TROLL Platformer was just published. Investing in MEMORYCARD.games promises to offer a whole new experience. The company's ever-expanding video game catalog currently includes around 150 titles such as candytroll.com, ictineo.games, usmilitary.games and morphingrobot.games.
Explaining the recent investment, Darius Jordi Lassus Amini says, "We're aware Greece offers a 250.000€ investment pathway through real estate, Tom Hanks invested there but we're offering investors an interesting opportunity at the same price and with the same EU Golden Visa benefits." He further says, "Imperia's proximity with Genova's international airport and Nice international airport makes its location easily accessible internationally and locally by Monte Carlo. Imperia is filled with town villas and Italy is famous for offering Old Town Villas @ 1€". Successful mobile games like Angry Birds and Candy Crush take the credit for changing the game for merchandising. They have led to big deals, inspiring movies, animated series, and many other business opportunities through licensing.
