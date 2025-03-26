STARGAMES.world Invests in MEMORYCARD.games – Italian Tech Start-Up Offering EU Golden Visa. Qualified foreign investors and their immediate families gain ITALY's EU GOLDEN VISA permit with no minimum stay annual residency requirements when they invest in STARGAMES.world's Italian Tech Start-Up.

GENOVA, Italy, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- STARGAMES.world is investing in MEMORYCARD.games, an Italian Tech Start-up selling high-performance C10 U3 memory cards. These memory cards work with all video game consoles and over 2.3 billion Android smartphones worldwide. They are fast, reliable storage solutions for gaming and mobile devices. The founder of Stargames.world, Darius Jordi Lassus Amini explains "Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation offers foreign investors a 250.000€ Made in ITALY investment opportunity in an Italian Tech Start-Up". He continues, "Qualified foreign investors and their immediate families gain ITALY's EU GOLDEN VISA permit with no minimum stay annual residency requirements when they invest in STARGAMES.world's Italian Tech Start-Up."