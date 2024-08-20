Stark & Stark Secures $25.75 Million Settlement for Burlington County Teenager Catastrophically Injured by BurLINK Bus

Stark & Stark has secured a $25,750,000 settlement on behalf of RJ Steele, a Burlington County resident whose life was tragically altered following a catastrophic motorcycle accident in 2017. The settlement brings a measure of justice to RJ and his family, who have faced unimaginable challenges over the past seven years. The settlement, recently received Court approval, which was the result of a mediation with the Honorable Eugene J. McCaffrey, Jr. (Ret). Joel R. Rosenberg, Esq, shareholder at Stark & Stark, assisted by Ksenia Cutler, Esq., represented RJ Steele in the lawsuit against Burlington County and Stout's.

HAMILTON, N.J., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The incident occurred on July 11, 2017, when a Burlington County BurLINK bus, operated by Stout's Charter Bus, under contract with the County, collided with RJ's motorcycle at the intersection of Pinecone Drive and Junction Road in Pemberton Township, New Jersey. The bus failed to yield at a stop sign, pulling directly into RJ's path. The resulting collision left RJ with a traumatic brain injury, devastating his promising future.

At the time of the accident, RJ was a recent graduate of the Burlington County Institute of Technology, armed with a welding certificate and a bright future. A State wrestling championship competitor and member of the Carpenters Union, Local 255, RJ was working with his father in the family business, Steelecraft Builders, with ambitions to eventually take over the family enterprise.

"This was a preventable tragedy," said Joel R. Rosenberg, the Stark & Stark shareholder who represented RJ Steele. "RJ's life was forever changed because of the gross negligence of the BurLINK bus operator. He was a young man full of potential, on the cusp of realizing his dreams, when this terrible accident robbed him of his future. The strength RJ has shown in the years since—enduring surgery, countless therapies and setbacks—has been nothing short of heroic. This settlement, while substantial, reflects the profound loss RJ and his family have suffered and will help to provide for his continued care and rehabilitation."

Immediately following the accident, RJ was in a coma, with doctors offering little to no hope for his recovery. Despite the bleak prognosis, his parents, Denise and Russel Steele, Sr., dedicated their lives to his care, taking leave from their jobs to support RJ through his long and exhausting journey to regain function and strength. "This settlement can't undo the past," Rosenberg continued, "but it can ensure that RJ has access to the ongoing care and resources he needs to improve and that his quality of life is as comfortable and fulfilling as possible."

Rosenberg emphasized the broader implications of the case. "This outcome serves as a stark reminder that those responsible for public safety must be held accountable for their actions and take corrective measures to prevent someone else from getting injured. RJ and his family can take some comfort in knowing that justice has been served, and the entities responsible for this preventable tragedy have been called to account."

The case, Denise Steele, Guardian Ad Litem of Russel Steele, Jr., v. Stout's Charter Bus, et al., No. BUR-L-001407-18, was litigated in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Burlington County.

