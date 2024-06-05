Stark Office Suites Opens New Location in Tarrytown at 120 White Plains Road

"The new Stark Tarrytown Suites provide magnificent space, offering a premier buildout in one of Westchester's finest Class A buildings. We look forward to bringing the premium Stark product to the River Towns and to welcoming new clients to Stark at 120 White Plains Road," Post this

"The new Stark Tarrytown Suites provide magnificent space, offering a premier buildout in one of Westchester's finest Class A buildings. We look forward to bringing the premium Stark product to the River Towns and to welcoming new clients to Stark at 120 White Plains Road," said Adam J. Stark, President of Stark Office Suites.

Ben Blumberg, Executive Vice President of Stark Office Suites, adds: "The location combined with the benefits that Stark offers creates an environment where both accomplished professionals and entrepreneurs can connect, establish relationships, and expand their businesses."

Stark Office Suites will bring its signature touch to the new space at 120 White Plains Road with spacious offices with sleek premium furniture. Many of the offices have oversized windows, providing clients with extensive natural light and stunning views. There are multiple conference room configurations to hold meetings and a full-size client lounge with an adjacent shower and changing room. The Suite boasts extensive use of glass throughout the space for openness, custom LED lighting throughout, and an advanced technology infrastructure with all new CAT 6 cabling and WIFI 6 and a VOIP phone system.

The Christiana Building boasts a great deal of high-end amenities including ample on-site parking with covered parking availability, a premium marble lobby with onsite concierge staff to greet guests, well-maintained outdoor grounds, and an in-building full service cafeteria with seating area.

"We look forward to welcoming Stark Office Suites to our tenant roster at 120 White Plains Road. We believe that Stark's premium offering is the perfect fit for the Christiana Building.," Juster Development commented.

Stark Office Suites was represented by Eric Goldschmidt at Goldschmidt & Associates on this transaction. 120 White Plains Road was represented by Glenn Walsh at Newmark.

Since 2004, Stark Office Suites has built an impressive reputation throughout the Tri-State area as the premier provider of premium turn-key full-service office suites and virtual office solutions across Westchester, Manhattan, Connecticut, and Long Island. The company currently operates more 330,000 square feet of premium office space across its twelve locations serving close to 2,000 businesses. Stark Office Suites has received numerous awards throughout its history including having been twice recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of America's 5,000 fastest growing private companies.

About Stark Office Suites:

Stark Office Suites allows for professionals and entrepreneurs alike to have and maintain a professional image without incurring the costs and commitments of a traditional office and staff. Stark offers premium turn-key Full-Time and Virtual office options, multiple on-site conference room configurations, professionally trained staff, and state-of-the-art technology with fiber optic solutions. Stark Office Suites twelve premium locations, all conveniently located near major highways and public transportation. The Stark Office Suites locations in Manhattan/New York City are located in the tower of One Grand Central Place directly adjacent to Grand Central Station and in the Plaza District at 110 East 59th Street. Stark Office Suites in White Plains is located at 445 Hamilton Avenue. Stark Office Suites in Mount Kisco is located at 118 North Bedford Road. Stark Office Suites in Harrison is located at 500 Mamaroneck Avenue. Stark Office Suites in Scarsdale is located at 2 Overhill Road. Stark Office Suites in Rye Brook is located at 800 Westchester Avenue. Stark Office Suites in Stamford is located at 243 Tresser Boulevard. Stark Office Suites in Greenwich is located at 777 West Putnam Avenue. Stark Office Suites in Long Island is located at 1225 & 1325 Franklin Avenue in Garden City. Stark Office Suites in Tarrytown is located at 120 White Plains Road. Stark Office Suites operates The Stark Building in downtown Hartford at 750 Main Street. Stark's corporate office is located at 445 Hamilton Avenue, White Plains, NY. For more information call 914.220.8300 or visit us at our website www.starkofficesuites.com.

Media Contact

Natanya Stark, Stark Office Suites, 1 (914) 220-8335, [email protected] , https://starkofficesuites.com/

SOURCE Stark Office Suites