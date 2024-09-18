Stark Office Suites Signs Full Floor Lease at The Durst Organization's Newly Reimagined 825 Third Avenue

"We are truly excited by Durst's reimagination of 825 Third Avenue as a premier, boutique Class A office building with extraordinary amenities. Our 825 Third Avenue location will set a new standard for high-end executive office suites in the New York City market." Post this

Ben Blumberg, Executive Vice President of Stark Office Suites, adds: "We look forward to the opening of our newest location at 825 Third Avenue. Our new suites are perfect for financial professionals, attorneys and other discerning entrepreneurs and professionals looking to be a part of a premium environment."

Conveniently situated just blocks from Grand Central Terminal in the Plaza District and the heart of Midtown East, 825 Third Avenue benefits from a unique combination of readily accessible transit, ample neighborhood amenities, and a thriving business environment.

The 530,000-square-foot 825 Third Avenue recently underwent a $150 million capital improvement program focused on performance, tenant comfort, modern aesthetics, and sustainability. This includes:

Exclusive Tenant Amenity Space: Well& by Durst at 825 Third Avenue sets a new standard, with a uniquely curated indoor-outdoor experience. The tenant amenity space seamlessly blends indoors and out for informal gatherings, work meetings, and socializing.

Updated Lobby: Elegantly modern entrance and lobby featuring white onyx and concrete combined with white oak and perforated metal.

Dynamic View Glass Windows: 825 Third Avenue is among the first office buildings in Manhattan to offer windows that use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust and tint throughout the day to reduce glare, mitigate direct sun, and control heat gain. The result is light-filled interiors where blinds are never needed.

Replacement and Modernization of Systems: The new HVAC, electrical, plumbing, life safety, and building management systems enhance the building's appearance and operating efficiency.

New Public Open Space: Durst beautified 4,000 square feet of public open space along Third Avenue and East 50th Street with new plantings, public seating, bike racks, and lighting.

Green Building Materials and Methods: The LEED Gold certified 825 Third Avenue is engineered for sustainability through the use of green building materials, modern construction methods, and highly efficient operational standards.

Stark is taking 11,816 square feet on the 21st floor and signed a 17-year lease. The high-end buildout will make extensive use of premium materials throughout, and will include high ceilings, superior finishes, an advanced fiber optic technology infrastructure and Dynamic View Glass windows offering impressive city and East River views. This will be coupled with the premium level of client service that is the hallmark of Stark Office Suites throughout all of its suites.

"We are pleased to add Stark Office Suites to our premier roster of tenants at 825 Third Avenue. Stark's focus on creating a boutique, premium offering aligns perfectly with our vision for our newly renovated tower," said Jody Durst, President of The Durst Organization.

Stark joins a variety of other recently announced tenants at 825 Third Avenue including Allied Irish Bank, Genius Sports, Dimension Energy, Beveridge & Diamond, Gotham Asset Management, Liminal Strategy Partners, and Toyota Tsusho America Inc.

The beloved Italian restaurant Rosemary's, known for its airy, urban farmhouse ambiance and neighborly hospitality, opened a new location on the ground floor of the building with indoor and outdoor seating.

Construction of Stark's 825 Third Avenue Office Suites is underway with an expected opening date of January 1, 2025.

Stark Office Suites was represented by Craig Lemle and Roi Shleifer at Savills USA on this transaction. The Durst Organization was represented in house by Tom Bow, Ashlea Aaron, Sayo Kamara, and Bailey Caliban.

About Stark Office Suites:

Since 2004, Stark Office Suites has built an impressive reputation throughout the Tri-State area as the premier provider of premium turn-key furnished office suites and virtual office solutions across Westchester, Manhattan, Connecticut, and Long Island. The company currently operates more than 330,000 square feet of premium office space across its thirteen locations serving close to 2,000 businesses. Stark Office Suites has received numerous awards throughout its history including having been twice recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of America's 5,000 fastest growing private companies. www.starkofficesuites.com.

About the Durst Organization:

The Durst Organization, founded in 1915 by Joseph and Rose Durst, is the owner, manager, and builder of 13 million square feet of premier Manhattan office towers and over three million square feet of residential rental properties, with 3,400 rental apartments built and several thousand units in the pipeline. The Durst Organization is recognized as a world leader in the development of high-performance and environmentally advanced commercial and residential buildings where people live, work, and thrive. www.durst.org.

