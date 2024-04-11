StarlingX 9.0 Delivers O-RAN Enhancements, Empowers Organizations to Deploy, Manage, Scale High-performance, Distributed Cloud Infrastructure

StarlingX adoption continues to grow as more organizations learn of the platform's unique advantages in supporting modern-day workloads at scale. Accordingly, this StarlingX 9.0 release prioritizes enhancements for scaling, updating and upgrading the end-to-end environment. Post this

"StarlingX adoption continues to grow as more organizations learn of the platform's unique advantages in supporting modern-day workloads at scale; in fact, one current user has documented its deployment of 20,000 nodes and counting," said Ildikó Váncsa, director, Community, for the Open Infrastructure Foundation. "Accordingly, this StarlingX 9.0 release prioritizes enhancements for scaling, updating and upgrading the end-to-end environment."

"Also during this release cycle, StarlingX collaborated closely with Arm and AMD for a coordinated effort towards increasing the diversity of hardware supported," continued Váncsa. "This collaboration also includes building out lab infrastructure to continuously test the project on a diverse set of hardware platforms."

"Across cloud, 5G, and edge computing, power efficiency and lower TCO is critical for developers in bringing new innovations to market," said Eddie Ramirez, vice president of go-to-market, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm. "StarlingX plays a vital role in this mission and we're pleased to be working with the community so that developers and users can leverage the power efficiency advantages of the Arm architecture going forward."

*Additional New Features and Upgrades in StarlingX 9.0*

Transition to the Antelope version of OpenStack.

Redundant / HA PTP timing clock sources. Redundancy is an important requirement in many systems, including telecommunications. This feature is crucial to be able to set up multiple timing sources to synchronize from any of the available and valid hardware clocks and to have an HA configuration down to system clocks.

AppArmor Support. This security feature makes a Kubernetes deployment (and thus the StarlingX stack) more secure by restricting what containers and pods are allowed to do.

Configurable Power Management. Sustainability and optimal power consumption is becoming critical in modern digital infrastructures. This feature adds to the StarlingX platform the Kubernetes Power Manager, which allows power control mechanisms to be applied to processors.

Intel Ethernet Operator Integration. This feature allows for firmware updates and more granular interface adapter configuration on Intel E810 Series NICs.

Learn more about these and other features of StarlingX 9.0 in the community's release notes.

*StarlingX – A Simple Approach to Scaling Distributed Clouds*

StarlingX is widely used in production among large telecom operators around the globe, such as T-Systems, Verizon, Vodafone, KDDI and more. Operators are utilizing the container-based platform for their 5G and O-RAN backbone infrastructures along with relying on the project's features to easily manage the lifecycle of the infrastructure components and services.

Hardened by major telecom users, StarlingX is ideal for enterprises seeking a highly performant distributed cloud architecture. Organizations are evaluating the platform for use cases such as backbone network infrastructure for railway systems and high-performance edge datacenter solutions. Managing forest fires is another new use case that has emerged and is being researched by a new StarlingX user and contributor.

*OpenInfra Community Drives StarlingX Progress*

The StarlingX project launched in 2018, with initial code for the project contributed by Wind River and Intel. Active contributors to the project include Wind River, Intel and 99Cloud. Well-known users of the software in production include T-Systems, Verizon and Vodafone. The StarlingX community is actively collaborating with several other groups such as the OpenInfra Edge Computing Group, ONAP, the O-RAN Software Community (SC), Akraino and more.

*Community Accolades for StarlingX 9.0*

"On its mission to advance cloud technologies for mission critical industries, StarlingX has reached a new milestone with its 9.0 release. The community has seen incredible commercial adoption and growth from major contributors and organizations across markets. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and providing distributed cloud expertise from our technologies such as Wind River Studio, as well as our proven commercial deployments and ongoing collaboration with key initiatives such as OpenRAN." — Paul Miller, CTO, Wind River.

"We are thrilled to witness the release of StarlingX 9.0. This release represents a significant milestone in our journey towards delivering an enterprise-ready, open-source distributed edge cloud platform. With its robust feature set, enhanced scalability, and improved reliability, StarlingX 9.0 is poised to transform the way enterprises approach edge cloud computing. 99Cloud will keep contributing to the community and working with customers as well as partners to support and promote StarlingX." —Shuquan Huang, Technical Director, 99Cloud

"StarlingX allows OptimCloud to deploy a global redundant infrastructure and edge device capabilities to support OpenRAN, OptimWIFI, Cameras and IOT communications management platform in a single turn-key cloud deployable solution. It enabled us to streamline deployment into a single usb deployment method and build appropriate infrastructure solutions based on client requirements, and deploy our own cloud management platform for Wireless enterprise and IOT and Camera Cloud NVR." —Scott Kamp, CTO, Optim Enterprises BV

*Project Resources*

About StarlingX

StarlingX is the open source edge computing and IoT cloud platform optimized for low latency and high performance applications. It provides a scalable and highly reliable edge infrastructure, tested and available as a complete stack. Applications include industrial IoT, telecom, video delivery and other ultra-low latency use cases. StarlingX ensures compatibility among diverse open source components and provides unique project components for fault management and service management, among others, to ensure high availability of user applications. StarlingX is the ready-for-deployment code base for edge implementations in scalable solutions. StarlingX is an Open Infrastructure Foundation project. http://www.starlingx.io

Media Contact

Robert Cathey, OpenInfra Foundation, +1865-386-6118, [email protected], www.openinfra.dev

SOURCE StarlingX