StarRez and GradGuard Strengthen Partnership to Enhance Protection for Colleges and Students

StarRez's enhanced partnership with GradGuard ensures students have access to renters insurance policies specifically tailored to college students. GradGuard's policies provide essential coverage for personal property and liability, protecting students' college savings from unexpected events such as theft, fire, or water damage and providing students with quick reimbursement.

StarRez clients can seamlessly integrate GradGuard's Renters Insurance Program into their housing portal, offering students convenient and affordable protection against unforeseen costs. This valuable feature is a no-cost option for StarRez clients who want to provide their residents with affordable renters insurance protection.

"Students may not always be prepared to overcome these events and schools often lack the resources to replace stolen or damaged property," said John Fees, co-founder of GradGuard. "Our collaboration with StarRez showcases our commitment to innovation by offering schools an easy-to-implement best practice. This approach is particularly effective in off-campus multifamily housing communities, where 84% of residents are required to demonstrate their ability to cover potential damages."

"We are excited to strengthen our key partnership with GradGuard, furthering our commitment to being a trusted partner to our community members," said StarRez CEO Travis Knipe. "We know that navigating insurance can be daunting, and we are proud to offer a streamlined solution that not only simplifies the process, but also provides peace of mind that schools and students will be protected."

"This partnership not only simplifies the process of obtaining affordable insurance protection for students, but also provides clarity around liability, ensuring everyone is well-informed. It is a win-win for both schools and students," said Steve Herndon, Assistant Vice President for Student Living at Syracuse University.

About StarRez

StarRez is the global market leader in student housing software and residential community management. Its easy-to-use, all-in-one platform integrates all aspects of housing management, from application to occupancy to maintenance, providing a seamless experience for occupants and administrators alike. StarRez offers our community members both the robust capabilities of a large organization and the care, knowledge, and personalized service of a small business. With offices in the United States, Australia, and the UK, StarRez is a trusted partner of more than 1,300 community members across 25+ countries, managing more than 3 million residents.

About GradGuard

GradGuard is the authority on helping schools educate and protect students from the risks of college life. As the #1 provider of college tuition and renters insurance, GradGuard's pioneering protections have served more than 1.7 million students at more than 1,900 unique institutions. GradGuard's national technology platform embeds its innovation insurance protections within the enrollment processes of more than 600 institutions in the United States, help schools increase college completion and reduce the cost of college by covering preventable financial losses.

