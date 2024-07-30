StarRez Launches Three New Offerings for Community Members- StarRez Channels, Visual Room Selection, & StarRez Academy - at Annual 'Global Connect' Conference in CA

We are passionate about providing new solutions that help our global community thrive. It's exciting to offer ways to enhance the resident experience, increase revenue and occupancy, whilst also boosting staff productivity. Post this

An overview of the new offerings is below:

StarRez Channels

StarRez Channels allows our community to drive occupancy and revenue with an online travel agency (OTA) with expanded bookings from hundreds of booking partners. It gives community members the ability to control room inventory, availability, and pricing across all distribution channels from one single platform. Each operation can synchronize rates and availability between their StarRez inventory and online listings, with connectivity to 450+ online travel agents such as Booking.com, Expedia, and Airbnb. The module allows community members to maximize their revenue potential without needing to manage each channel separately, providing a more streamlined experience.

StarRez Academy

StarRez Academy helps our community accelerate onboarding, learning and productivity for all types of users. This is a powerful educational platform that enables community members to train and certify on StarRez solutions anytime, anywhere. It provides simulations that look identical to the StarRez platform, allowing users to explore functionalities in a controlled setting, and ensure they are fully informed about new features. Managers will also have the ability to track their team's learning with the Manager Dashboard, providing insight into internal competencies with the platform. StarRez Academy is launching with 27 offered courses, with new ones releasing each month. StarRez Academy will complement the company's other educational tool, StarCare Online, by offering exclusive content, including hundreds of videos and simulations that go to the next level of learning. Users will love this professional development and residential operations will benefit from unlocking even more capabilities from the product suite.

Visual Room Selection

Visual Room Selection is a new interactive experience that will enable users to see their rooms virtually rendered within the building, empowering them to make more informed decisions when choosing them. Users will be able to navigate from a beautiful visual campus map down to a building, floorplan, and room space, viewing these areas from a first-person perspective so that they can find the room that best suits their needs.

"StarRez strives for constant innovation to ensure we grow with our community members and future proof their operation to meet the needs of tomorrow's residents," added Knipe. "Our investment in these new offerings underscores our commitment to helping our global community thrive, ensuring that both residents and staff enjoy a world-class experience."

About StarRez

StarRez is the global market leader in student housing software and residential community management. Its easy-to-use, all-in-one platform integrates all aspects of housing management, from application to occupancy to conference, events, wellness, maintenance, and more, providing a seamless experience for occupants and administrators alike. StarRez offers our community members both the robust capabilities of a large organization and the care, knowledge, and personalized service of a small business. With offices in the United States, Australia, and the UK, StarRez is a trusted partner of more than 1,300 community members across 25+ countries, managing more than 3 million residents. To learn more, visit https://www.starrez.com/.

