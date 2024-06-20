StarRez Reaffirms Full Support for THD & Mercury Platforms, and Announces Simplified Migration Solutions to the StarRez Platform

StarRez will continue supporting Adirondack The Housing Director (THD) and RMS Mercury platforms through at least 2028, and will offer three new simplified migration packages for those choosing to transition to the StarRez platform.

DENVER, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StarRez, the global market leader in student housing software, is pleased to reaffirm continued support for Adirondack The Housing Director (THD) and RMS Mercury platforms through 2028, including improvements to the security, stability and compliance of both systems, as well as offering simplified and cost-effective migration solutions for those moving to StarRez.

StarRez has continued to invest in the stability and security of these platforms since 2022 and is excited to reaffirm the continued availability and dedicated customer success and support teams for each platform through 2028.

StarRez has announced it is offering three simplified migration packages (Accelerate, Adapt and Reimagine) with guaranteed success for the community that chooses to adopt the StarRez Cloud. These solutions analyze current use of THD or Mercury, review institutional goals and objectives, and align for a seamless migration to StarRez. As part of the migration, the packages allow both systems to be used simultaneously for no additional cost.

StarRez has the entire community covered, accommodating those who wish to stay on their current platform, those seeking a straightforward migration, and those aiming for a complete reimagining of their business processes. StarRez offers a comprehensive platform with features that cover housing assignments, conduct management, maintenance, programming, employment, parcel management, and conference management, providing continued value and support.

"Today's announcement reiterates our commitment as a trusted partner, by helping residential communities thrive with outstanding service and innovative migration paths to unlock maximum value," said Travis Knipe, CEO of StarRez. "StarRez is investing more than ever in the platform with cyber security, data privacy and exciting new Gen AI capabilities to have our community members' needs covered every step of the way."

StarRez will participate in the upcoming Campus Home. LIVE! (ACUHO-I) annual conference and expo, the premier event for campus housing professionals. Attendees can look forward to a series of activities, including an opening reception, a 5K Fun Run, educational sessions, and more. The conference will take place in Milwaukee, WI from June 22-25, 2024. StarRez representatives will be located at Exhibitor Booth #801, where the platform's latest innovations can be experienced.

StarRez invests heavily in the industry. In addition to attending this year's Campus Home Live conference and expo, StarRez supports all regional ACUHO-I events throughout the year in order to stay in close touch with the needs of its community. StarRez also manages its own events throughout the year, including EMEA Connect in London, Global Connect in Anaheim, and APAC Connect, among others. These events and activities help StarRez to foster close friendships and relationships in the industry.

To learn more about StarRez, visit StarRez.com and follow StarRez on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/starrez.

About StarRez

StarRez is the global market leader in student housing software and residential community management. Its easy-to-use, all-in-one platform integrates all aspects of housing management, from application to occupancy to maintenance, providing a seamless experience for occupants and administrators alike. StarRez offers our community members both the robust capabilities of a large organization and the care, knowledge, and personalized service of a small business. With offices in the United States, Australia, and the UK, StarRez is a trusted partner of more than 1,300 community members across 25+ countries, managing more than 3 million residents. To learn more, visit https://www.starrez.com/.

Press Contact:

James DeMarco

Red Banyan

[email protected]

SOURCE StarRez