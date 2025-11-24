STARRS Announces Presentation to Inform Citizens After Lawmakers Encourage Service Members to Refuse Orders

"Constitutionally, the president, in his role as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, is in charge of the military." Post this

"The video released by the Democrats recently is an another example of how radical ideology is impacting America," said Scott. "Constitutionally, the president, in his role as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, is in charge of the military."

"The Democrat video clearly suggested that servicemembers were given unlawful orders or would receive improper orders soon, though it left open the nature of those orders. This tends toward confusion and a breakdown of good order and discipline," Scott, a retired USAF Colonel, added.

"Many Americans who have not served in the armed forces likely do not know servicemembers are taught from day one by their training that they must not obey an unlawful order, and it is the duty of the Executive Branch to train servicemembers," Scott said.

At STARRS, our nonprofit organization aims to educate the public by providing access to information and resources, "Scott said. "One example is our well-researched and acclaimed presentation, 'The American Creed Threatened by Radical Ideology.' Americans need to be reminded of the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the military's obligation to keep our nation free and their sworn oath, which has been in place since 1776. It is all there in this new product developed by STARRS," Scott said.

ABOUT STARRS

Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services — as a 501(c)(3), our purpose is to help educate all Americans about the importance of maintaining a military focused solely on the essential readiness needed to fight and win our Nation's wars. This includes following their sworn oath. Achieving victory requires a military that offers equal opportunity and a merit-based leadership system that rewards high standards, ethical character, teamwork, and selfless service to our Nation. This mission involves removing DEI from the DoD by informing people about all ideologies, policies, agendas, and organizations that threaten a meritocracy-based military. For more information, visit https://starrs.us.

