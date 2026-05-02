STARRS Calls For a Review of Reported Incident at U.S. Air Force Academy

STARRS is seeking clarification of the facts surrounding the reported activity and any involvement by affiliated organizations.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services, Inc. (STARRS) today expressed serious concern about a reported incident at the United States Air Force Academy involving a large gathering of academy graduates who recently displayed conduct inconsistent with military discipline and the chain of command.
According to publicly available reporting, hundreds of female active duty and civilian AFA graduates —estimated at up to 500—participated in an event on the Academy's terrazzo (a massive, central elevated plaza and pedestrian courtyard at the heart of the Cadet Area) that allegedly included rhetoric perceived as disrespectful toward senior civilian leadership during a time of ongoing global conflict. The event was reportedly affiliated with an AFA alumni group and supported by Academy-related organizations.
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STARRS leadership emphasized that the situation raises significant questions about the state of good order and discipline within one of the nation's premier military institutions.
"The United States military is built on a foundation of discipline, respect for the chain of command, and a singular focus on mission readiness," said Dr. Ron Scott, President and CEO of STARRS. "Any activity that appears to undermine those principles—especially during a period of international tension—must be taken seriously and addressed immediately."
STARRS further noted concerns about the potential influence of ideological movements within military training environments, warning that such dynamics can erode cohesion and readiness.
"Our armed forces cannot afford division, politicization, or ideological activism that detracts from warfighting capability," Scott added. "The focus must remain on merit, unity, and the mission—nothing else."
The organization also pointed to the reported involvement of former Academy leadership, including former AFA Superintendent Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson, as an additional factor warranting transparency and accountability.
STARRS outlined the following requests:
- A review by appropriate authorities of the reported event and any related conduct
- Clarification regarding policies governing events on Academy grounds
- Information from relevant organizations regarding their role, if any, in the reported activity
- Guidance to ensure future events align with established military standards and policies
"As an organization dedicated to preserving the integrity of our military," Scott said, "we will continue to advocate for a force that is unified, apolitical, and fully prepared to defend the United States against all threats."
"Affinity groups based on immutable traits like race and gender should be abolished at military academies because they breed divisive loyalty to subcultures and ideological agendas that undermine the unity and readiness necessary for an effective military," said Michael T. Rose, JD/MBA, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, STARRS.
"There must be accountability and transparency," Scott added. "If organizations associated with our military institutions claim to be non-political, their actions must reflect that standard—especially on federal military installations where professionalism and respect for leadership are paramount."
STARRS stated it will continue to monitor developments and review publicly available information related to the matter, according to a senior STARRS official.
Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services — as a 501(c)(3), our purpose is to help educate all Americans about the importance of maintaining a military focused solely on the essential readiness needed to fight and win our Nation's wars. This includes following their sworn oath. Achieving victory requires a military that offers equal opportunity and a merit-based leadership system that rewards high standards, ethical character, teamwork, and selfless service to our Nation. This mission involves removing DEI from the DoD by informing people about all ideologies, policies, agendas, and organizations that threaten a meritocracy-based military. For more information, visit https://starrs.us.
STARRS Media Contact:
Media Contact
Michael Perini, STARRS, 1 7196515943, [email protected], https://starrs.us
SOURCE STARRS
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