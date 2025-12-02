STARS Vigilant to Respond to Real Time Alerts from Bravo Target Safety's Mobile Treatment Centres

Agreement to enhance emergency medical care provided to workers in high-risk and remote industrial environments

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bravo Target Safety (Bravo), a national leader in industrial safety services, today announced an agreement for STARS Vigilant to provide monitoring and real-time alerts for Bravo's fleet of mobile treatment centre (MTC) vehicles.

STARS Vigilant will deliver enhanced visibility and incident response capabilities to Bravo's field operations. Real-time notification via Monitoring Devices to the STARS Emergency Link Centre will support rapid escalation and coordination during medical events, ensuring reliable coverage for workers in remote and high-risk environments.

"This collaboration reinforces our focus on innovation and continuous improvement in worker safety," said Kevin O'Brien, CEO at Bravo. "GPS functionality and real-time alerts improve communications with our mobile teams and significantly enhance the care we provide to workers in the field, often operating in high-risk and remote locations."

"STARS Vigilant is a well-established service providing a dynamic emergency response to those working in remote locations within Western Canada", added Jon Burt, General Manager, Health Services at Bravo. "Extending this service to our MTCs ensures that our mobile teams have instant access to STARS Vigilant's dispatch centre and are connected to on-call physicians and related medical support services."

"Bravo sets the standard for professional field medical operations, and we're proud to support their commitment to worker safety," said Nicole Segstro, Director of Business Development at STARS Vigilant. "Connecting their MTC fleet into our Emergency Link Centre via advanced GPS enabled Monitoring Devices will help ensure faster, more efficient responses when seconds matter most."

About Bravo Target Safety

Bravo is one of Canada's leading providers of industrial safety, occupational health and safety consulting services. With a focus on protecting people and optimising operations, Bravo delivers innovative solutions in safety management, emergency response and workforce safety. Headquartered in Calgary, Bravo serves customers across Canada, ensuring projects are executed with the highest standards of safety, compliance and efficiency. For more information, please visit: https://bravotarget.ca

About STARS Vigilant

STARS Vigilant provides proactive emergency response solutions that deliver unmatched safety and operational continuity, supporting energy, agriculture, and industrial operations across Western Canada.

