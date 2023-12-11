Start a New Winter Tradition with WinterFaire Make Lasting Memories in A New Magical Winter Wonderland

Experience the joy and wonder of WinterFaire, an enchanting winter wonderland hosted at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. The new family tradition provides a festive, carnival-like atmosphere filled with delightful games, hands-on activities, and heartwarming encounters with adorable animal characters.
INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Experience a brand-new magical indoor winter wonderland called WinterFaire at the world's largest children's museum. It is sure to become a new tradition for all this season. Visitors can expect to see a festive, carnival-like atmosphere complete with fun games, hands-on activities, adorable animal characters, special visits with Santa and sliding down the iconic 47-foot-long Winter Slide.
Once inside the enchanting new winter forest, museum-goers will meet five adorable animal characters. At the entrance, a fluffy red fox named Ember welcomes families with a smile. In the center of the space, visitors will find Indigo, a mystical and knowledgeable chameleon perched on a magical fountain. When children and their grown-ups work together to touch symbols on the fountain, its frozen plumes will change colors. Touching all six at the same time will make Indigo's body light up as well. Energetic and carefree, a harbor seal named Flip encourages kids of all ages to play a variety of games. The brave and adventurous ice phoenix, Storm, greets visitors at the ice cave where children will discover activities designed around building, jumping, climbing and balancing. Last, but not least, meet Gerty, a sweet and creative beaver who presides over the Artisans Corner. Not only will visitors find objects made from a variety of materials from around the world on display, but they will have the opportunity to grab an apron and create a bright, colorful design or play shopkeeper in the store. During select times, programs are offered in Gerty's Workshop and families can begin a new tradition by designing a lantern to use during a WinterFaire-y Tale. Then, they can take the magical memento home! WinterFaire is open now through February 11, 2024. Zip down the giant slide through January 7, 2024. Share in the fun by watching https://youtu.be/YMMtwY1bEi8
Additional Winter Season Fun Includes:
Winter PJ Party at the Manor (beautiful historic home that sits next to the world's largest children's museum) 9:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. on December 9, 2023
Wear your coziest pajamas and get "snowed in" at the historic Manor next door to the museum. Each door opens a new adventure. Encounter rooms taken over by woodland creatures, enjoy an indoor snowball fight, make holiday treats and more. Ticket prices range between $4 - $25.
Watch Santa slip slide away down the 47-foot-long slide
YouTube: https://youtu.be/TxWMRnAT-Cg
Santa's Magical Morning – 8 – 10 a.m. on Dec. 10, 16 & 17, 2023
Join us for an exclusive morning with unlimited access to the WinterSlide, open exploration of WinterFaire, photos with Santa and special activities with family and friends. Ticket prices range between $24 - $41.25.
Countdown to Noon - 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 31
Celebrate the final day of 2023 with activities, live music from Zak Morgan, and countdowns at noon and 1 p.m. that will allow families to experience the excitement of a countdown at a reasonable hour for the youngsters! Receive festive favors for the big moment (while supplies last).
Llouie the Llama's Winter Adventure: Lost in the Woods Written by Jeffrey Bowen
Llouie the llama wakes in a deep forest, lost and experiencing some memory loss. With the help of woodland creatures, he pieces together memories of his farm. During Llouie's journey, he encounters a fox who mistreats him and learns how to handle a bully. By the end, Llouie has made new friends who work together to help him find his way home. This one-of-a-kind experience debuts in the Lilly Theater within The Children's Museum. See the museum's website http://www.childrensmuseum.org/theater for additional dates and times.
Gift Memberships
Give experiences, not more stuff!! A membership to The Children's Museum of Indianapolis lasts for a year. Better yet, the memories will last a lifetime! Who knew a year of fun could fit into a stocking?
The museum offers free admission to children and families on December 24, 2023. Please note the museum is open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on that day. There will be plenty of programming during this festive time so that families can always experience something new: See the programs happening the day of your visit on the museum's online calendar (childrensmuseum.org/calendar).
Please note: The Children's Museum of Indianapolis will be closed on December 25, 2023.
WinterFaire is presented by Central Indiana Honda Dealers and is supported by Delta Dental of Indiana and Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance. The WinterSlide is presented by Corteva Agriscience. The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is proud to partner with Riley Children's Health, Old National Bank, Ice Miller LLP, and The Heritage Group.
About The Children's Museum of Indianapolis
The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is a nonprofit institution committed to creating extraordinary learning experi arts, sciences, and humanities that have the power to transform the lives of children and familiees. For more information about The Children's Museum, visit http://www.childrensmuseum.org, TikTok@childrensmuseum, Instagram@childrensmuseum, YouTube.com/IndyTCM, and Facebook.
Media Contact
Kimberly Harms, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, 317-334-4003, [email protected], www.childrensmuseum.org
SOURCE The Children's Museum of Indianapolis
Share this article