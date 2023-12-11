Start a New Winter Tradition with WinterFaire Make Lasting Memories in A New Magical Winter Wonderland

A magical winter wonderland brings woodland characters to life as children and their grownups play skee ball and hit virtual targets with snowballs to create new family members. Post this

Additional Winter Season Fun Includes:

Winter PJ Party at the Manor (beautiful historic home that sits next to the world's largest children's museum) 9:30 a.m., 1 or 3:30 p.m. on December 9, 2023

Wear your coziest pajamas and get "snowed in" at the historic Manor next door to the museum. Each door opens a new adventure. Encounter rooms taken over by woodland creatures, enjoy an indoor snowball fight, make holiday treats and more. Ticket prices range between $4 - $25.

Watch Santa slip slide away down the 47-foot-long slide

YouTube: https://youtu.be/TxWMRnAT-Cg

Santa's Magical Morning – 8 – 10 a.m. on Dec. 10, 16 & 17, 2023

Join us for an exclusive morning with unlimited access to the WinterSlide, open exploration of WinterFaire, photos with Santa and special activities with family and friends. Ticket prices range between $24 - $41.25.

Countdown to Noon - 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 31

Celebrate the final day of 2023 with activities, live music from Zak Morgan, and countdowns at noon and 1 p.m. that will allow families to experience the excitement of a countdown at a reasonable hour for the youngsters! Receive festive favors for the big moment (while supplies last).

Llouie the Llama's Winter Adventure: Lost in the Woods Written by Jeffrey Bowen

Llouie the llama wakes in a deep forest, lost and experiencing some memory loss. With the help of woodland creatures, he pieces together memories of his farm. During Llouie's journey, he encounters a fox who mistreats him and learns how to handle a bully. By the end, Llouie has made new friends who work together to help him find his way home. This one-of-a-kind experience debuts in the Lilly Theater within The Children's Museum. See the museum's website http://www.childrensmuseum.org/theater for additional dates and times.

Gift Memberships

Give experiences, not more stuff!! A membership to The Children's Museum of Indianapolis lasts for a year. Better yet, the memories will last a lifetime! Who knew a year of fun could fit into a stocking?

The museum offers free admission to children and families on December 24, 2023. Please note the museum is open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on that day. There will be plenty of programming during this festive time so that families can always experience something new: See the programs happening the day of your visit on the museum's online calendar (childrensmuseum.org/calendar).

Please note: The Children's Museum of Indianapolis will be closed on December 25, 2023.

WinterFaire is presented by Central Indiana Honda Dealers and is supported by Delta Dental of Indiana and Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance. The WinterSlide is presented by Corteva Agriscience. The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is proud to partner with Riley Children's Health, Old National Bank, Ice Miller LLP, and The Heritage Group.

About The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is a nonprofit institution committed to creating extraordinary learning experi arts, sciences, and humanities that have the power to transform the lives of children and familiees. For more information about The Children's Museum, visit http://www.childrensmuseum.org, TikTok@childrensmuseum, Instagram@childrensmuseum, YouTube.com/IndyTCM, and Facebook.

Media Contact

Kimberly Harms, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, 317-334-4003, [email protected], www.childrensmuseum.org

Twitter

SOURCE The Children's Museum of Indianapolis