Start Your Five-Star Summer Family Vacation at Acqualina

Escape to Miami Beach for a luxurious suite summer stay at Acqualina Resort. Enjoy a world of luxury and relaxation, inviting you to create unforgettable memories with loved ones. The Summer Sojourn Suite package offers up to 35% off one, two and three-bedroom suites, breakfast daily, a $200 resort credit and more.

MIAMI, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acqualina Resort & Residences, Florida's most luxurious and multi-award-winning resort located in Sunny Isles Beach, Miami, invites families to create unforgettable memories on the stunning shores of the Atlantic Ocean.

Families can embark on a remarkable journey at Acqualina, where every moment is crafted to perfection. Whether you choose to lounge by the pool or stretch out on the soft white sands, the attentive staff is ready to enhance your experience with plush sun loungers and personalized service.

Enjoy the best rates of the season on luxury and relaxation only Acqualina can provide with the Summer Sojourn Suite Offer. For stays of three nights or more, save up to 35% off on a one-bedroom suite or a higher category from now until September 30, 2024. The Summer Sojourn Suite Offer includes daily breakfast, a welcome amenity, and a $200 resort credit with a minimum of three nights.

The more days you book with this offer, the greater the savings. Stays of three nights will save 25%, four nights up to 30%, and five nights or more up to 35% on one, two, or three-bedroom suites.

Each category included in the offer is more exquisite than the last, starting with Acqualina's One-bedroom Oceanfront Suite. The spacious category has 1,660-sq-ft of lavish touches like a Jacuzzi whirlpool tub, gourmet kitchen, spacious king bedroom, and separate living room. Or take the same luxury up one notch higher by booking the Deluxe Oceanfront One-Bedroom Suite, set a world apart with spectacular ocean views from 22 floors up.

The luxury continues in higher room categories included in this offer. Live the high life in an Oceanfront Two-Bedroom Suite, which is up to 2,379 square feet and has not one, but two king-size beds — plus views of the ocean and intracoastal waterway. Upgrade to even more magnificence with the Deluxe Two-Bedroom Oceanfront Suite, featuring even more spectacular ocean views.

Or, treat yourself to the ultimate luxury the resort has to offer in a Deluxe Oceanfront Three-Bedroom Suite, with three bedrooms, two living rooms, three bathrooms, and private balconies fit for royalty. It's enough to whisk away up to eight people for the family vacation you've been waiting for all year.

There's access to the resort's state-of-the-art Children's Center, serving as the hub for the renowned AcquaMarine program offering full-day or half-day sessions. Designed for ages 4 to 12, this program offers educational marine-themed activities that inspire curiosity and foster a deeper understanding of the ocean and its wonders. Created in partnership with itavi, founded by Miamian Ayana Rodriguez, this program transforms the Miami Beach resort experience into an engaging learning adventure. Some of the activities include beach yoga, seashell-themed arts and crafts, marine life puppet shows, and engaging lessons about Miami's rich marine life. The camp is structured to blend learning with fun, ensuring that children enjoy their holiday as much as their parents.

For sports enthusiasts, guests have access to a variety of engaging beachfront activities such as dual basketball hoops, a soccer field, foosball, cornhole and ping pong tables, and an oceanfront king-sized chess board. Families can engage in friendly competitions and enjoy endless hours of fun in the sun. Additionally, children can enjoy stretch sessions, relay races on the beach, kite flying and other fun activities tailored to suit the youngest members of the family.

Acqualina ensures that families can capture their precious moments together with a family portrait session on the resort's beautiful outdoor grounds with resident photographer Pipe Yanguas. This professional photo session will create timeless keepsakes to cherish for years to come.

Parents will have the opportunity to indulge in relaxation and rejuvenation at Acqualina Spa. The package includes a $45 spa credit for up to two adults, which can be used towards a face or body treatment at the expansive 20,000 square foot spa. Treat yourself to a luxurious experience that will leave you feeling refreshed and revitalized.

Guests can delight in a delectable daily buffet breakfast included complimentary with every stay. Indulge in an array of mouthwatering dishes and flavors, expertly crafted to cater to every palate and preference. Guests have the choice of indoor seating or enjoying their breakfast on the resort's expansive outdoor terrace.

Acqualina also has four exquisite oceanfront restaurants. Whether your preference leans towards Mediterranean cuisine beachside at Costa Grill, Japanese sophistication at Ke-uH, Greek charm at Avra Miami, or Italian grandeur at Il Mulino New York, each of the restaurants offer a unique dining experience.

Acqualina presents an array of Acqua Experiences available on property. There are mermaid lessons with specialized classes that teach the art of swimming like these mythical creatures, scuba diving for beginners and experienced divers and painting classes to unleash your imagination and create beautiful masterpieces, adding an extra touch of fun for a family getaway.

Discover a glorious day out in Miami with art and cultural activities, nature excursions, shopping tours, watersports, and more, all easily accessible from Acqualina Resort.

For more information and to reserve your stay, visit acqualinaresort.com or call 305.918.8000.

