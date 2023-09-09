Startbahn to Provide Startrail API at TOYOTA GAZOO Racing's Metaverse Event. NFT Rewards Will Be Distributed to Event Visitors

The TOYOTA GAZOO Racing's WEC Fuji Metaverse event marks the second time Startbahn will provide its NFT technology to Toyota. Startbahn previously provided its NFT technology to Toyota at the Toyota Automobile Museum.

TOKYO, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Startbahn, Inc. (head office: Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Taihei Shii; hereinafter referred to as Startbahn) will provide its Startrail API at the WEC Fuji Metaverse, a metaverse event held from September 8th to 10th by TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (hereinafter referred as TGR), an in-house company of Toyota Motor Corporation (hereinafter referred to as Toyota) that specializes in motor sports.

Background of the Project

TGR will hold their online event "WEC Fuji Metaverse" on September 9th (Saturday) and Sunday 10th (Sunday) in association with the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), a large championship held in Fuji Speedway, Shizuoka, Japan from September 8th (Friday) to 10th (Sunday), 2023. Visitors to WEC Fuji Metaverse will receive NFTs as a reward for completing the event requirements. Startbahn's Startrail API will be used for the full deployment of this exciting initiative.

Startbahn previously provided its NFT technology to Toyota from January 24, 2023 (Tuesday) to February 28, 2023 (Tuesday) at the Toyota Automobile Museum through a web-based app called FUN FAN NFT, allowing visitors to easily collect NFTs through QR codes. The WEC Fuji Metaverse event marks the second time Startbahn will provide its NFT technology to Toyota.

What is WEC Fuji Metaverse?

The WEC Fuji Metaverse will be held on September 9th and 10th, 2023. The event consists of an online platform where visitors can immerse themselves at the Fuji Raceway, learn about the track, the vehicles and the WEC, viewing machine specs and videos. Visitors can also experience the Fuji Spaceway course from above and see how the course has changed over the years. Visitors can earn NFTs by validating three content metrics through these experiences.

Startbahn has built an NFT Mint site (external site) for visitors who meet the NFT earning requirements. This site is connected to the Startrail API provided by Startbahn.

[Metaverse URL] https://rotorverse-fuji-prod.rotor-rnd.com/

Details of the Reward NFTs

There are only 360 NFTs available at the WEC Fuji Metaverse (first-come, first-served) and are all different in design, capturing TGR's special cars from a variety of angles and autographed by 6 drivers. These NFTs are only available at the WEC Fuji Metaverse.

About Startbahn

Startbahn is a leading Japanese art tech company aiming to enrich society by providing the technology needed by artists and all those involved in the creative industry. Startbahn operates Startrail, a sustainable and scalable blockchain infrastructure that assures the reliability, authenticity, and traceability of works.

For more information, visit: https://startbahn.io/

About Startrail

Startrail is a sustainable and scalable blockchain infrastructure that assures the reliability, authenticity, and traceability of artworks—from physical works such as paintings, sculptures, and installations, to digital works based on data such as images, video, and audio. Providing seamless management of terms & conditions for secondary distribution and other permissions, Startrail can serve as a collection management tool, and due to the nature of blockchain, recorded information cannot be deleted, tampered with, or duplicated. To ensure easy access to Startrail, Startbahn provides a suite of products, including a web application, APIs, and NFC tags for physical objects. Startrail is currently in use by major galleries, IP holders, e-commerce platforms, art fairs, collectors, artists, and foundations.

For more information, visit: https://startrail.io/

