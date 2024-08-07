StartEd and Teachers College, Columbia University Partner to Host Tenth-Annual EDTECH WEEK Festival on October 8-10, 2024 in New York City

"In collaboration with edtech and workplace innovation leaders, we look forward to exploring innovative and equitable approaches to learning, and fostering creative, dynamic thinkers needed for the future." Post this

For the first time, EDTECH WEEK will take place at Civic Hall on October 8-9. Day 3 of EDTECH WEEK, on October 10, will feature Learning Labs across the city, including a Talent Fair hosted at Teachers College.

"Our work, deeply rooted in New York City—the nation's largest and most diverse education and tech ecosystem—has consistently provided fertile ground for essential stakeholders to connect, collaborate, and create impactful change at scale," said Ash Kaluarachchi, CEO at StartEd. "For a decade, our efforts have created a unique nexus for educators, investors, and entrepreneurs to find common ground and shape the future. This partnership promises to galvanize and further that legacy."

"Teachers College is proud to partner with industry leader StartEd on EDTECH2024," said Thomas Bailey, president of Teachers College, Columbia University. "In collaboration with edtech and workplace innovation leaders, we look forward to exploring innovative and equitable approaches to learning, and fostering creative, dynamic thinkers needed for the future."

This year's conference also features:

"Masterclasses": accredited experiential learning led by faculty and entrepreneurs

"Think Tanks" in early learning, K-12, HigherEd and the Future of Work with industry thought-leaders including esteemed members of the media, entrepreneurs, policymakers, researchers, faculty and educators

"Shark Tanks" featuring the most prominent education investors from early-stage to private equity and the hottest global startups representing the most exciting innovations

"Talent Fair" hosted by Teachers College for students, alumni, and faculty of any institution

...and of course "The Gallery of Innovation" where attendees can "walk up" to CEOs to try out their technology and explore investment

For more information about EDTECH WEEK 2024, including registration details and the full event schedule, please visit www.edtechweek.com.

EDTECH WEEK, produced by StartEd and Teachers College, is sponsored and presented in collaboration with Google Cloud, Strada Education Network, WGU Labs, Civic Hall, Tyton Partners, LearnLaunch, EPAM, Nelnet, Cognota, and Schoox.

About StartEd and EDTECH Week

StartEd attracts and develops early to mid-stage companies that solve the biggest problems in education and workforce learning, at any point in the journey of building an organization that makes an impact, to ensure equitable quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all. We offer access to community, capital, connections, and culture via subscriptions that align with a company's stage and objective. Founded by industry-leading entrepreneurs, StartEd accelerates education innovators addressing Early Childhood, K-12, HigherEd, Workforce, and Adult Learning. We support for-profit and non-profit companies from anywhere in the world. For more information on StartEd, please visit started.com.

About Teachers College, Columbia University

Founded in 1887, Teachers College, Columbia University, the first and largest graduate school of education in the United States, is perennially ranked among the nation's best. Teachers College's mission is to create a smarter, healthier, more equitable, and peaceful world. Teachers College engages in research and prepares professionals in its three main areas of expertise—education, health, and psychology— to work with public and private entities in local, national, and global communities and inform public policy. Students choose from among 150 separate programs to earn graduate degrees, which are conferred by Columbia University. While it is closely affiliated with Columbia University and collaborates with it on many programs, the College is an independent, autonomous institution with a separate, independent governing board, president, and financial endowment.

Media Contact

Ash Kaluarachchi, EDTECH WEEK by StartEd, 1 2025312405, [email protected], www.edtechweek.com

SOURCE EDTECH WEEK by StartEd