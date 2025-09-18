"Starting a Startup" Book by Serial Entrepreneur James Sinclair Now Free to GM Drivers

No one bothers a driver setting up their new car. That moment is pure, focused attention and impossible to buy. Beast Mode is built for that moment. Finding overlooked opportunities and getting there first. The core of the book: spot gaps others miss and launch before the competition even notices. Post this

Available now free in GM vehicles with Android Automotive OS. Open your in-dash app store and search "Beast Mode."

Built Specifically for GM's In-Car Platform

Beast Mode is a fully native Android Automotive OS application and runs directly on your infotainment screen. No phone required, no pairing, no login. It was developed using GM's in-vehicle developer tools and designed for seamless dashboard interaction. Each chapter of the bestselling audiobook is startup-focused and optimized for drive-time learning.

This approach reflects a broader industry shift toward integrated in-car experiences, as highlighted by GM leadership:

"We're not shipping devices with just monitors; we're not a monitor company. We're building beautifully designed, complete thoughts." - Baris Cetinok, SVP, Software & Services, GM

"General Motors is now a platform company… we aim to provide the most developer-friendly software platform in the industry." - Scott Miller, VP, Software-Defined Vehicle & OS, GM

Google echoes this platform vision:

"Google remains committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible… for drivers, car manufacturers, and developers. A vibrant developer community is essential to innovative in-car experiences."

A Bestselling Founder Playbook Delivered Free

Starting a Startup is Sinclair's bestselling, blunt, practical field manual for first-time founders. It shows you how to avoid building products nobody wants, validate real demand, and turn nothing into something people pay for.

Why target drive time? It's one of the few remaining distraction-free environments. Beast Mode delivers the complete bestselling audiobook free to GM drivers, actionable startup lessons designed for focus, not doomscrolling. Each session is short, direct, and built for "listen → act" momentum.

What you'll learn from this bestselling guide (quickly):

How to prove demand before you code

How to design a minimum product customers actually buy

How to get first revenue without raising money

How to earn your first 10 paying customers

How to find market gaps (like this one) competitors miss

Sinclair's frameworks have been downloaded over 1 million times and are read weekly by 150,000 founders via his startup newsletter.

Key insights from the bestselling Starting a Startup:

"If you build it, no one is coming. Prove demand first or you're guessing." - James Sinclair, Starting a Startup

"The fastest team to learn wins. Not the richest, not the loudest." - James Sinclair, Starting a Startup

About James Sinclair

James Sinclair is a startup advisor and serial entrepreneur known as 'the founder's founder' - a veteran operator with multiple successful exits across gaming, B2B SaaS, and infrastructure. He's helped thousands of early-stage companies - from solo founders to teams in Y Combinator, Techstars, and VC portfolios go from zero to traction. His startup newsletter reaches over 150,000 founders weekly, and his playbooks have been downloaded more than 1 million times. His work focuses on helping founders earn trust, ship fast, and avoid building things no one asked for.

Additional Resources

