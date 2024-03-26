Starts April 7: A 6 Week Scientific Spiritual Journey to the Center of Consciousness that Transforms Fear & Anger into Limitless, Positive Creative Power

"When our inner-world of consciousness, love and wisdom, and our outer-world of thoughts, speech and actions work together, harmoniously, we experience a spiritual awakening that invites the end of all sorrow." – Leonard Perlmutter (Ram Lev) Post this

According to Leonard Perlmutter, "In addition to our outer material reality, we are also citizens of our inner, spiritual, and profoundly real domain of consciousness. Within this subtle, eternal, transcendent world exists an intuitive library of Super Conscious Wisdom that can, at every moment, unerringly identify which, among all our possible thoughts, words and deeds, will lead us to experience the liberation of enlightenment––and which ones will likely lead only to physical, mental, emotional and spiritual stagnation, dis-ease and bondage."

As Perlmutter underscores, "Our modern American culture now faces a golden opportunity to go beyond its rigidity, superstition, blind customs and dogma to attain the spiritual and philosophical wealth necessary to solve all of life's challenges. A new reliance on this scientific spiritual "AMI Foundation Course" curriculum can make it possible for each of us to establish greater personal security, creativity and peace of mind. As people begin earnestly experimenting with the profound gifts of Yoga Science to determine their thoughts, words and deeds, they are destined to become both prophets and beneficiaries of the 'higher knowledge' already resting at the core of our being."

Mr. Perlmutter's books, YOUR CONSCIENCE, as well as his seminal work The Heart and Science of Yoga® have been endorsed by medical pioneers Dean Ornish MD, Bernie Siegel MD and Larry Dossey MD. Leonard has taught workshops on the benefits of Yoga Science and Philosophy at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Kaiser Permanente of California, numerous medical schools, "The New York Times" forum on Yoga, and the United States Military Academy at West Point.

According to recent graduate of Perlmutter's Foundation Course, Donald Starzinski MD observed, "I was initially looking for a "healing modality" as part of my Integrative Medicine pursuits. However, Leonard's AMI Foundation Course turned out to be an ongoing Spiritual Journey to discover 'Who I am.' And for this practice, I am eternally grateful."

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AmericanMeditationInstitute

About the American Meditation Institute

The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body Medicine. In its holistic approach to wellness, AMI combines the healing spiritual arts of the East with the practicality of modern Western medical science. The American Meditation Institute offers a wide variety of courses, conferences and webinars. AMI also publishes "Transformation" the bi-monthly journal of Yoga Science.

Call 518.674.8714 for interviews and an email subscription.

Media Contact:

Robert Washington

PO Box 430

Averill Park, NY 12018

Tel: 518.674.8714

Fax: 518.674.8714

Media Contact

Leonard Perlmutter, American Meditation Institute, 5186748714, [email protected], AmericanMeditation.org

Twitter

SOURCE American Meditation Institute