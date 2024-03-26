Starts April 7: A 6 Week Scientific Spiritual Journey to the Center of Consciousness that Transforms Fear & Anger into Limitless, Positive Creative Power

The trusted guide to countless students seeking the highest spiritual truth, Leonard Perlmutter (Ram Lev), a living link in the world's oldest health and wisdom tradition and founder of the American Meditation Institute (AMI), will present his practical, modern-day interpretations of time-tested, scientific, spiritual wisdom in the revolutionary 6 week "AMI Foundation Course" beginning Sunday, April 7th from 6:30 to 8:30pm ET live on Zoom and at the AMI Home Center in Averill Park, New York. This practical program, clinically proven to reduce stress and burnout, will provide easy-to-use tools that transform negative and poisonous emotional energies into beneficial, life-affirming creative assets, is open to all spiritual seekers, the general public and has been certified by the American Medical Association to provide physicians, PAs and NPs 18 CME (Continuing Medical Education) credit hours.
NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The trusted guide to countless students seeking the highest spiritual truth, Leonard Perlmutter (Ram Lev), a living link in the world's oldest health and wisdom tradition and founder of the American Meditation Institute (AMI), will present his practical, modern-day interpretations of time-tested. Scientific, spiritual wisdom in the revolutionary 6 week AMI Foundation Course beginning Sunday, April 7th from 6:30 to 8:30pm ET live on Zoom and at the AMI Home Center in Averill Park, New York. This practical program, clinically proven to reduce stress and burnout, will provide easy-to-use tools that transform negative and poisonous emotional energies into beneficial, life-affirming creative assets, is open to all spiritual seekers, the general public and has been certified by the American Medical Association to provide medical physicians 18 CME (Continuing Medical Education) credit hours.
The realization of a purposeful and rewarding spiritual life begins with the recognition that every human being is a citizen of two worlds. Clearly, we are citizens of the ever-changing material world of animal, vegetable and mineral matter. In this familiar environment, the body is our vehicle for action, and the mind is our powerful instrument for evaluating circumstances and motivating our body into action. Until the last breath of life, every action our mind-body-sense-spirit complex takes in the outer world results in a consequence that either leads each of us toward a spiritual awakening, or delays the realization of that prospect.
According to Leonard Perlmutter, "In addition to our outer material reality, we are also citizens of our inner, spiritual, and profoundly real domain of consciousness. Within this subtle, eternal, transcendent world exists an intuitive library of Super Conscious Wisdom that can, at every moment, unerringly identify which, among all our possible thoughts, words and deeds, will lead us to experience the liberation of enlightenment––and which ones will likely lead only to physical, mental, emotional and spiritual stagnation, dis-ease and bondage."
As Perlmutter underscores, "Our modern American culture now faces a golden opportunity to go beyond its rigidity, superstition, blind customs and dogma to attain the spiritual and philosophical wealth necessary to solve all of life's challenges. A new reliance on this scientific spiritual "AMI Foundation Course" curriculum can make it possible for each of us to establish greater personal security, creativity and peace of mind. As people begin earnestly experimenting with the profound gifts of Yoga Science to determine their thoughts, words and deeds, they are destined to become both prophets and beneficiaries of the 'higher knowledge' already resting at the core of our being."
Mr. Perlmutter's books, YOUR CONSCIENCE, as well as his seminal work The Heart and Science of Yoga® have been endorsed by medical pioneers Dean Ornish MD, Bernie Siegel MD and Larry Dossey MD. Leonard has taught workshops on the benefits of Yoga Science and Philosophy at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Kaiser Permanente of California, numerous medical schools, "The New York Times" forum on Yoga, and the United States Military Academy at West Point.
According to recent graduate of Perlmutter's Foundation Course, Donald Starzinski MD observed, "I was initially looking for a "healing modality" as part of my Integrative Medicine pursuits. However, Leonard's AMI Foundation Course turned out to be an ongoing Spiritual Journey to discover 'Who I am.' And for this practice, I am eternally grateful."
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AmericanMeditationInstitute
About the American Meditation Institute
The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body Medicine. In its holistic approach to wellness, AMI combines the healing spiritual arts of the East with the practicality of modern Western medical science. The American Meditation Institute offers a wide variety of courses, conferences and webinars. AMI also publishes "Transformation" the bi-monthly journal of Yoga Science.
Call 518.674.8714 for interviews and an email subscription.
Media Contact:
Robert Washington
PO Box 430
Averill Park, NY 12018
Tel: 518.674.8714
Fax: 518.674.8714
Media Contact
Leonard Perlmutter, American Meditation Institute, 5186748714, [email protected], AmericanMeditation.org
SOURCE American Meditation Institute
Share this article