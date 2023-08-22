Startup BizGift Disrupts Business Cards and Gift Cards with New Technology

"The BizGift product and digital platform will change how you view gift cards, business cards, and traditional promotional products moving forward." -- Tim Leeds, Vice-President of Growth for BizGift. Tweet this

The concept is simple. Rather than purchasing a supply of impersonal gift cards with a significant upfront expenditure and unknown ROI, businesses can create a BizGift profile with the capability of designing and distributing customized gift cards with their business card or custom message on the front, setting their own values for gift cards, that can be redeemed for electronic gift cards at the most popular brands, retailers and merchants like; Ace Hardware, Panera, Dunkin, TJ Maxx, Walmart, Bass Pro and hundreds more. Recipients are thrilled because they can select the brand they want and get a gift card that aligns with their purchasing behavior, and businesses pay only for what cards are activated and track where cards are redeemed.

All businesses achieve success through strong yet strategic relationships. The BizGift personalized gift card service drives this essential element by helping companies better understand their customer's goals and preferences. Costs are controlled by only having to pay an initial refundable deposit to fund card activations, and only activated cards are charged as they occur. The platform includes a fully integrated Payments and Deposits system. Activity can be monitored and tailored to align with client behavior via the dashboard. Through targeted insights, business owners can discern valuable analytics and marketing information that forms the foundation of an efficient and profitable relationship. Nothing is wasted, and everything is gained.

The potential for building brand awareness and loyalty and prompting an increase in revenue translates across almost every industry, including retail, real estate, hospitality, technology, education, and finance. The relationship becomes personalized, and the results provide insights into how to maintain and grow these valuable connections with gift cards designed specifically using your company's name, combined with national brands and with its mission in mind.

You can even set up a free BizGift profile for your business now and customize how you want to create and strengthen client relationships through this innovative platform that is changing the gift card marketplace in a radical yet exciting direction. BizGift is revolutionizing the approach to B2B gift-giving by capitalizing on relationships and providing the analytics that defines results.

Visit BizGift today to see how this platform will maximize your client relationships, control your gift costs and provide analytics that can define your successful approach to relationship-building.

