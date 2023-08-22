Startup BizGift Disrupts Business Cards and Gift Cards with New Technology

Startup BizGift revolutionizes the gift card and business card industries. The cutting-edge online service adds your business card to the front with a gift card in any denomination on the back. Gift card activations and redemptions are tracked in real-time through the BizGift platform with insights into when and where the gift card was redeemed. Most importantly, the account holder only pays for the value of gift cards that are activated to reduce upfront expenditures and improve ROI.
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. , Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The recent launch of BizGift in the gift card space is revolutionizing and disrupting a seemingly tried-and-true business model by offering a revolutionary new product in the mature gift card and business card marketplaces. This cutting-edge platform adds your business card, or any personalized message, to the front with a gift card on the back and calls attention to the need for targeted analytics in B2B gift card purchases to improve client relationships and drive sales. The straightforward process of companies buying gift cards to present to prospects, clients, vendors, and partners has entered the digital marketing age with BizGift, an all-in-one marketing platform for personalizing gift cards, which are then targeted and tracked after use via an online platform that includes a digital business profile.
BizGift selected DevDigital, a Nashville-based software development leader, to create a patented process expected to be a game-changer and break out of the crowded and competitive gift card marketplace, changing how businesses use gift cards as a targeted marketing tool.
The concept is simple. Rather than purchasing a supply of impersonal gift cards with a significant upfront expenditure and unknown ROI, businesses can create a BizGift profile with the capability of designing and distributing customized gift cards with their business card or custom message on the front, setting their own values for gift cards, that can be redeemed for electronic gift cards at the most popular brands, retailers and merchants like; Ace Hardware, Panera, Dunkin, TJ Maxx, Walmart, Bass Pro and hundreds more. Recipients are thrilled because they can select the brand they want and get a gift card that aligns with their purchasing behavior, and businesses pay only for what cards are activated and track where cards are redeemed.
All businesses achieve success through strong yet strategic relationships. The BizGift personalized gift card service drives this essential element by helping companies better understand their customer's goals and preferences. Costs are controlled by only having to pay an initial refundable deposit to fund card activations, and only activated cards are charged as they occur. The platform includes a fully integrated Payments and Deposits system. Activity can be monitored and tailored to align with client behavior via the dashboard. Through targeted insights, business owners can discern valuable analytics and marketing information that forms the foundation of an efficient and profitable relationship. Nothing is wasted, and everything is gained.
"The BizGift product and digital platform will change how you view gift cards, business cards, and traditional promotional products moving forward." -- Tim Leeds, Vice-President of Growth for BizGift.
The potential for building brand awareness and loyalty and prompting an increase in revenue translates across almost every industry, including retail, real estate, hospitality, technology, education, and finance. The relationship becomes personalized, and the results provide insights into how to maintain and grow these valuable connections with gift cards designed specifically using your company's name, combined with national brands and with its mission in mind.
You can even set up a free BizGift profile for your business now and customize how you want to create and strengthen client relationships through this innovative platform that is changing the gift card marketplace in a radical yet exciting direction. BizGift is revolutionizing the approach to B2B gift-giving by capitalizing on relationships and providing the analytics that defines results.
Visit BizGift today to see how this platform will maximize your client relationships, control your gift costs and provide analytics that can define your successful approach to relationship-building.
Media Contact
Elliott Cunningham, Westgate Marketing, 1 615-403-9655, [email protected], https://westgatemarketing.net/
Tim Leeds, BizGift, 1 6154039655, [email protected], https://bizgift.com/
SOURCE BizGift
