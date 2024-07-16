Startup Boston Week at Suffolk University Reveals First List of Speakers for 8th Annual Event

Yvonne Hao, Massachusetts Secretary of the Executive Office of Economic Development, to join startup luminaries and leaders at the five-day event
BOSTON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Startup Boston today released the initial list of speakers for the eighth annual Startup Boston Week at Suffolk University, which includes a fireside chat with Massachusetts Secretary of the Executive Office of Economic Development Yvonne Hao and Boston Globe columnist Scott Kirsner, who has had his finger on the pulse of the Boston startup community for more than two decades.
Startup Boston Week, which will be held from September 9-13, 2024, will include 250 thought leaders and luminaries from the Greater Boston and New England startup community and feature events that connect and empower entrepreneurs, startup employees, investors and mentors who push boundaries and solve tough problems.
"For nearly a decade now, Startup Boston Week has been delivering the best event for the startup ecosystem in Massachusetts," Stephanie Roulic, founder, Startup Boston, said. "From one standout event a year to many, Startup Boston is continuing to grow, developing year-round content for the people that have helped the startup community flourish in Boston and beyond as we expand our efforts more widely to New England startups."
Along with partner Suffolk University, which will host the event at its downtown Boston campus, Startup Boston Week will bring together a diverse group of speakers who will share their knowledge and experiences with attendees. The event aims to inspire and empower entrepreneurs, startup enthusiasts, and
industry professionals through engaging discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities.
"We are excited to build upon the success of hosting SBW 2023 with an even bigger, more exciting SBW 2024," said Dr. Chaim Letwin, Carol Sawyer Parks Endowed Chair and Director of Entrepreneurship Program and Center for Entrepreneurship, and Associate Professor of Management and Entrepreneurship at Suffolk University's Sawyer Business School. "This event highlights that Suffolk is a beacon for entrepreneurship appropriately sitting atop Beacon Hill. This year, our students are even more involved in the activities and our community is excited to lean from and share our knowledge with our community's startup ecosystem."
Registration is now open for Startup Boston Week at Suffolk University. Speakers for the event include:
- Michael Krigsman, Publisher and Industry Analyst, CXOTALK
- Jessica Fracalossi, Founder, Head of Brand and Marketing, The Handle Bar
- Jean Donnelly, COO, Sandbox Banking
- Stacy Swider, VP Investments, MassVentures
- Shahid Azim, CEO & General Partner, C10 Labs
- Julia Rodgers, CEO & Founder, HelloPrenup
- Brian Liu, Founder, LegalZoom.com
- Giuseppe Stuto, Managing Partner, 186 Ventures
- Tasneem Dohadwala, Founding Partner, Excelestar Ventures
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP and more than 15 other local organizations and businesses are sponsoring the event. To register for Startup Boston Week 2024 at Suffolk University, visit https://www.startupbos.org/startup-week. Follow Startup Boston Week news and happenings on LinkedIn by following Startup Boston and the #SBW2024 hashtag.
About Startup Boston
Startup Boston is strengthening New England innovation by educating, connecting and celebrating the startup ecosystem. Created by the community for the community, we create events rooted in the development and celebration of people who are pushing boundaries, solving tough problems and asking every day—how might we do this better? Our events and content are designed to be a platform through which innovators can learn from and challenge one another, build new partnerships, strengthen ties and celebrate both failure and growth. More information can be found at https://www.startupbos.org/ or on LinkedIn.
About Suffolk University
Suffolk University, located in historic downtown Boston, provides students with experiential and transformational learning opportunities that begin in the center of Boston, reach across the globe, and lead to extraordinary outcomes for graduates. The University is driven by the power of education, inclusion, and engagement to change lives and positively impact communities. Suffolk University offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs in its College of Arts & Sciences, Sawyer Business School, and Law School.
Media Contact
Phil LeClare
[email protected]
617-209-9406
SOURCE Startup Boston
Share this article