Startup Boston Week at Suffolk University Reveals First List of Speakers for 8th Annual Event

"For nearly a decade now, Startup Boston Week has been delivering the best event for the startup ecosystem in Massachusetts," Stephanie Roulic, founder, Startup Boston, said. "From one standout event a year to many, Startup Boston is continuing to grow, developing year-round content for the people that have helped the startup community flourish in Boston and beyond as we expand our efforts more widely to New England startups."

Along with partner Suffolk University, which will host the event at its downtown Boston campus, Startup Boston Week will bring together a diverse group of speakers who will share their knowledge and experiences with attendees. The event aims to inspire and empower entrepreneurs, startup enthusiasts, and

industry professionals through engaging discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities.

"We are excited to build upon the success of hosting SBW 2023 with an even bigger, more exciting SBW 2024," said Dr. Chaim Letwin, Carol Sawyer Parks Endowed Chair and Director of Entrepreneurship Program and Center for Entrepreneurship, and Associate Professor of Management and Entrepreneurship at Suffolk University's Sawyer Business School. "This event highlights that Suffolk is a beacon for entrepreneurship appropriately sitting atop Beacon Hill. This year, our students are even more involved in the activities and our community is excited to lean from and share our knowledge with our community's startup ecosystem."

Registration is now open for Startup Boston Week at Suffolk University. Speakers for the event include:

Michael Krigsman , Publisher and Industry Analyst, CXOTALK

, Publisher and Industry Analyst, CXOTALK Jessica Fracalossi , Founder, Head of Brand and Marketing, The Handle Bar

, Founder, Head of Brand and Marketing, The Handle Bar Jean Donnelly , COO, Sandbox Banking

, COO, Sandbox Banking Stacy Swider , VP Investments, MassVentures

, VP Investments, MassVentures Shahid Azim , CEO & General Partner, C10 Labs

, CEO & General Partner, C10 Labs Julia Rodgers , CEO & Founder, HelloPrenup

, CEO & Founder, HelloPrenup Brian Liu , Founder, LegalZoom.com

, Founder, LegalZoom.com Giuseppe Stuto , Managing Partner, 186 Ventures

, Managing Partner, 186 Ventures Tasneem Dohadwala , Founding Partner, Excelestar Ventures

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP and more than 15 other local organizations and businesses are sponsoring the event. To register for Startup Boston Week 2024 at Suffolk University, visit https://www.startupbos.org/startup-week. Follow Startup Boston Week news and happenings on LinkedIn by following Startup Boston and the #SBW2024 hashtag.

About Startup Boston

Startup Boston is strengthening New England innovation by educating, connecting and celebrating the startup ecosystem. Created by the community for the community, we create events rooted in the development and celebration of people who are pushing boundaries, solving tough problems and asking every day—how might we do this better? Our events and content are designed to be a platform through which innovators can learn from and challenge one another, build new partnerships, strengthen ties and celebrate both failure and growth. More information can be found at https://www.startupbos.org/ or on LinkedIn.

About Suffolk University

Suffolk University, located in historic downtown Boston, provides students with experiential and transformational learning opportunities that begin in the center of Boston, reach across the globe, and lead to extraordinary outcomes for graduates. The University is driven by the power of education, inclusion, and engagement to change lives and positively impact communities. Suffolk University offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs in its College of Arts & Sciences, Sawyer Business School, and Law School.

