Startup Brambles.ai Takes On OpenAI and Anthropic With WordPress AI Commerce Plugin That Empowers Publishers

Brambles.ai, the first conversational commerce plugin for WordPress, lets publishers earn affiliate revenue through AI-powered shopping chats — redefining how publishers monetize without ads.
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Brambles.ai announced the launch of its innovative WordPress plugin, bringing a new era of affiliate-powered conversational commerce to publishers, bloggers, and content creators worldwide.
Unlike traditional AI platforms that centralize profits and data, Brambles.ai flips the model — empowering publishers to earn directly through AI-driven product discovery. The plugin turns any WordPress site into an intelligent shopping assistant that recommends products through natural conversation, all while tracking revenue transparently.
"We wanted to create a tool that finally lets publishers benefit from AI instead of being displaced by it," said Derek Brambles, founder of Brambles.ai. "With our plugin, every site can have its own AI shopping companion — and share in the revenue it generates."
The Brambles.ai WordPress Plugin integrates seamlessly into any website, allowing users to customize the chatbot interface, personalize shopping experiences, and track commissions in real time. The result is a no-ads, no-bias alternative to big-tech shopping ecosystems — one that rewards the very publishers who create online content and drive commerce.
This launch marks a major milestone in the movement toward decentralized, creator-owned AI tools — echoing Brambles.ai's mission to "put the internet back in the hands of its users."
Key Features:
- AI-powered conversational shopping directly within WordPress
- Real-time affiliate tracking and revenue sharing
- Customizable chatbot styling and site integration
- Fast, unbiased product search through global merchants
Brambles.ai's plugin represents the next generation of AI-driven monetization — helping publishers earn sustainably while giving users an intuitive, ad-free shopping experience.
Learn more at www.brambles.ai or download the plugin now from the WordPress Plugin Directory .
