Startup Brambles.ai Takes On OpenAI and Anthropic With WordPress AI Commerce Plugin That Empowers Publishers

"We wanted to create a tool that finally lets publishers benefit from AI instead of being displaced by it," said Derek Brambles, founder of Brambles.ai. "With our plugin, every site can have its own AI shopping companion — and share in the revenue it generates."

The Brambles.ai WordPress Plugin integrates seamlessly into any website, allowing users to customize the chatbot interface, personalize shopping experiences, and track commissions in real time. The result is a no-ads, no-bias alternative to big-tech shopping ecosystems — one that rewards the very publishers who create online content and drive commerce.

This launch marks a major milestone in the movement toward decentralized, creator-owned AI tools — echoing Brambles.ai's mission to "put the internet back in the hands of its users."

Key Features:

AI-powered conversational shopping directly within WordPress

Real-time affiliate tracking and revenue sharing

Customizable chatbot styling and site integration

Fast, unbiased product search through global merchants

Brambles.ai's plugin represents the next generation of AI-driven monetization — helping publishers earn sustainably while giving users an intuitive, ad-free shopping experience.

Learn more at www.brambles.ai or download the plugin now from the WordPress Plugin Directory .

