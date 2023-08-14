Startups Converge on The Heritage Group Accelerator to Advance Sustainable Solutions in Hardtech

In this dynamic, interconnected ecosystem, we're not only fostering technology innovation - we're empowering change-makers, spurring progress, and inspiring a global wave of sustainable transformation. Tweet this

Each participating company was chosen after an intensive application and screening process. Please meet the exceptional 2023 THG Accelerator cohort:

Atlantis Fiber ( Canada ) leverages breakthrough technology to manufacture biodegradable and high-strength fibers, offering an environmentally friendly alternative to synthetic fibers in various industries.

Caidio (Espoo, Finland ) is revolutionizing the concrete construction market with their products and technology. They are particularly focused on high-volume markets like China and Southeast Asia , providing a solution to the problem of diminishing natural resources and contributing to the goal of carbon neutrality in construction.

Capro-X ( Ithaca, NY ) is innovatively converting agri-food waste into valuable platform chemicals via a proprietary natural fermentation solution.

CICLA ( Chile ) is transforming plastic waste from electronic devices into advanced materials for seamless reintroduction into production lines.

Emissions Free Generators ( San Diego, CA ) is revolutionizing the portable power market with emission-free electricity using advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology.

iEmulsions ( Orlando, FL ) has patented a cost-effective maintenance process to significantly extend the service life of asphalt highways.

Li-Tech ( Oslo, Norway ) offers a unique solution to the problem of battery waste in large recycling facilities. Their technology, based on magnetic induction, can accurately identify hazardous batteries within waste streams, thus helping to reduce the risk of fire incidents and improve overall operational efficiency.

Spill Genie ( Tampa, FL ) offers an innovative solution for environmental clean-up with its unique product facilitating hydrocarbon bioremediation and asphalt liquefaction.

) offers an innovative solution for environmental clean-up with its unique product facilitating hydrocarbon bioremediation and asphalt liquefaction. SquidTek Inc ( Irvine, CA ) is pioneering thermoregulatory technology with adaptive materials inspired by Cephalopods for a wide array of applications.

The THG Accelerator portfolio now encompasses 45 startups, with THG Accelerator alumni having conducted over 30 pilots and raised more than $35 million in follow-on funding in the past four years. Five Accelerator companies have also relocated or expanded their operations significantly in Indiana.

For more information about The Heritage Group Accelerator, visit https://hgaccelerator.com/.

About HG Ventures: HG Ventures is the corporate venture arm of The Heritage Group, headquartered in Indianapolis. HG Ventures fuels innovation and growth across The Heritage Group by investing in and partnering with innovative, high-growth companies that strive for a sustainable future. For more information, visit www.hgventures.com.

About The Heritage Group: Founded in 1930, The Heritage Group (THG) is a fourth-generation, family-owned business managing a broad portfolio of companies in the fields of heavy construction and materials, environmental services, and specialty chemicals. Companies within the THG portfolio include Heritage Environmental Services, Heritage Construction + Materials, and Monument Chemical. With more than 6,000 employees and 30 operating companies worldwide, THG aims to build a safer, more enriching and sustainable world by harnessing the power of family.

Arvind Murthy, General Manager, The Heritage Group Accelerator, 1 (317) 927-5186, [email protected], https://www.hgaccelerator.com/

