Startups to Square Off at October Finance & Accounting Technology Expo (FATE)

A panel of renowned investors and technology experts from across the country with decades of experience growing and building successful companies will judge the entrants on product differentiation, market opportunity and traction, potential profitability, management team quality and other criteria.

The competition takes place inside the FATE Expo, expected to be the largest gathering of finance and accounting technology professionals in the U.S.

In addition to providing a platform for startups to generate interest from investors, potential partners and early adopters, the FATE Pitch Stage helping them refine their business model, improve their pitching skills and gain insights into market expectations.

FATE Pitch Stage Finalists will have a chance to win a a chance to win a $2,500 prize. They also receive free registration to all FATE programming and access to professional coaching.

When participants are not busy pitching, there will be demo space in the FATE Startup Pavilion to network one-on-one with audience members.

To be eligible for the Pitch Stage competition, the submitted product or service must have been conceived no earlier than January 2021. In addition, companies must not have raised more than $10 million in funding from combined funding sources.

The eligibility requirements and a breakdown of the product categories, as well as access to the free Pitch Stage application, is at https://strategiccfo360.com/fate/pitch-stage/ .

For more information, please consult the Pitch Stage FAQ or contact FATE Pitch Stage Manager Philip Cogley at [email protected].

