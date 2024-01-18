Statara American Insights Survey Finds Americans Support a Variety of Renewable and Fossil Fuel Energy Solutions

"Energy production in the U.S. and consumers' carbon footprint will increasingly be in the spotlight for consumers, energy producers, public affairs and government regulators, making these insights very revealing"-Statara CEO Bryan Whitaker Post this

Energy Production and Consumers Carbon Footprint

The majority of Americans (67.7%) support the construction of fossil fuel pipelines while only 11.4% strongly oppose them. When explained that fossil fuel construction pipelines are a paid agreement between the company and the landowner, 67% of survey respondents are more likely to support its construction and less than 10% are much less likely.

In terms of renewable or green energy, the vast majority of those surveyed supported constructing green energy infrastructure such as wind or solar panel farms (78.9%). Less than one in four indicated that they would oppose green energy infrastructure construction.

Nearly 60% of Americans also support increasing the production of nuclear energy but the majority also indicated that they would only feel comfortable living 100 or more miles away from a nuclear power plant.

When thinking about purchasing products, three out of four consumers surveyed indicated it was important to buy products that reduce their carbon footprint, such as electric or hybrid cars, home solar panels, or electric appliances (76.2%). Less than 10% of respondents said carbon footprint consideration when purchasing a product was not important at all.

Study Methodology

Findings from the quarterly Statara American Insights survey were derived from an online panel conducted by American Strategies. Responses were collected between November 14-27, 2023 with 1,019 responses.

About Statara

Statara is an innovative provider of data analytics and customer intelligence solutions. Our specialized identity resolution strategies including data hygiene and first-party data enrichment equip advocacy groups and corporate affairs campaigns, colleges and universities, and regulated consumer brand marketers with the critical insights and capabilities to execute their marketing campaigns. With our Digital Audiences, brands can launch targeted campaigns in full confidence that consumer data privacy and compliance will be upheld. Our experienced team of strategic consultants and data scientists ensure that our identity resolution, digital audience and activation solutions deliver optimized decision-making, personalized marketing and superior customer experiences. Statara is a business unit of holding company TARA Group. For more information, visit http://www.statara.com

Media Contact

Jennifer MacLeid Qotb, Young & Associates for Statara, 301-461-7062, [email protected], www.statara.com

SOURCE Statara