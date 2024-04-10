Statara CEO Bryan Whitaker Accepted into Fast Company Executive Board

"I look forward to collaborating with other executive board members and sharing my unique insights to continue Fast Company's legacy of promoting innovation and excellence" - Statara CEO Bryan Whitaker Post this

Whitaker was selected to join the organization based on his expertise and proven track record in consumer intelligence marketing. As a member, Whitaker joins industry-leading peers from the worlds of corporate leadership, design, media, entertainment, technology, social responsibility, marketing, advertising, social impact, and nonprofit.

A national leader in technology and analytics for colleges and universities, regulated industries, political and public affairs campaigns, Whitaker has helped elect Presidents and Prime Ministers, passed legislation, and led data efforts for NGOs. Notably, he served as Chief Technology Officer for the Democratic National Committee during the 2012 election, building data infrastructure for President Obama's reelection.

Founded in 2021, the Fast Company Executive Board gives members access to a curated network of company founders and senior executives through a private online platform. They contribute thought leadership insights to help one another solve business challenges, make connections, and share information through lively discussions, virtual events, and online chats.

About Statara

Statara is an innovative provider of data analytics and customer intelligence solutions. Our specialized identity resolution strategies including data hygiene and first-party data enrichment equip advocacy groups and corporate affairs campaigns, colleges and universities, and regulated consumer brand marketers with the critical insights and capabilities to execute their marketing campaigns. With our Digital Audiences, brands can launch targeted campaigns in full confidence that consumer data privacy and compliance will be upheld. Our experienced team of strategic consultants and data scientists ensure that our identity resolution, digital audience and activation solutions deliver optimized decision-making, personalized marketing and superior customer experiences. Statara is a business unit of holding company TARA Group. For more information, visit http://www.statara.com.

