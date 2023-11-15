Statara Joins the Datavant Ecosystem to Bring Critical Age and Demographic Data to Datavant Ecosystem

Our experience delivering best-in-class data insights, particularly age and other critical demographics, has been a game changer for regulated and advocacy organizations, and we expect it will be a market advantage for Datavant customers - Statara CEO Bryan Whitaker Post this

"We are thrilled to be a part of the Datavant Ecosystem as organizations work to advance the field and improve the lives of all," said Bryan Whitaker, CEO, Statara. "Our experience delivering best-in-class data insights, particularly age and other critical demographics, has been a game changer for regulated and advocacy organizations, and we expect it will be a market advantage for Datavant customers."

Using the Statara Identity Insights identity graph, researchers can also tap into Statara Identity Insight's Data Dictionary to gain insights into unique audience segments. Statara's age data has been highly rated for its accuracy by Truthset, the industry's leading recognition for data accuracy, quality, and transparency. Truthset has also recognized the strength and accuracy of Statara's data on education, gender, race/ethnicity, political affiliation, language spoken, and home ownership/renter status.

"We're delighted that Statara has joined the Datavant Ecosystem," said Tal Rosenburg, President and GM, Life Sciences, Ecosystem and Public Sector at Datavant. "Linking social determinants of health to real-world data can be a powerful catalyst for better research and treatments by revealing the hidden social and economic factors that shape patient outcomes."

About Datavant

Datavant protects, connects, and delivers the world's health data to power better decisions and advance human health. Datavant is a data logistics company for healthcare whose products and solutions enable organizations to move and connect data securely. Datavant has a network of networks consisting of thousands of organizations, more than 70,000 hospitals and clinics, 70% of the 100 largest health systems, and an ecosystem of 500+ real-world data partners. To learn more about Datavant, visit datavant.com.

About Statara

Statara is an innovative provider of data analytics and customer intelligence solutions. Our specialized identity resolution strategies including data hygiene and first-party data enrichment equip advocacy groups and corporate affairs campaigns, colleges and universities, and regulated consumer brand marketers with the critical insights and capabilities to execute their marketing campaigns. With our Digital Audiences, brands can launch targeted campaigns in full confidence that consumer data privacy and compliance will be upheld. Our experienced team of strategic consultants and data scientists ensure that our identity resolution, digital audience and activation solutions deliver optimized decision-making, personalized marketing and superior customer experiences. Statara is a business unit of holding company TARA Group. For more information, visit http://www.statara.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Qotb, Young & Associates PR for Statara, 3014617062, [email protected], www.statara.com

SOURCE Statara