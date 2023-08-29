Statara Launches New Higher Ed Audiences to Help Elevate Admissions Marketing

"In the post affirmative action college admissions environment, colleges and universities are looking for new ways to reach diverse groups of students that are a good fit with their enrollment profile - both in their future goals and commitment to success." --Bryan Whitaker, Statara. Tweet this

Statara's pre-built audiences include "Dream Recruits," representing a group of prospective students with diverse socio-economic profiles that attend highly desirable high schools. In addition, Statara offers a "Full Freighters" dataset that helps higher ed institutions reach affluent students immersed in their educational and professional pathways. Statara is also working on graduate studies and professional certification audiences for teachers, healthcare workers, lawyers, and others who need continuing education.

Based on its extensive Statara Identity Insights identity graph and industry-leading age and critical demographic data, Statara's proprietary Higher Ed Audiences enable enrollment marketers to maximize the reach and effectiveness of their marketing campaigns. Marketers can also tap into Statara Identity Insight's Data Dictionary to develop their own unique audience segments.

Statara's age data has been highly rated for its accuracy by Truthset, the industry's leading recognition for data accuracy, quality, and transparency. Truthset has also recognized the strength and accuracy of Statara's data on education, gender, race/ethnicity, political affiliation, language spoken, and home ownership/renter status.

About Statara

Statara is an innovative provider of data analytics and customer intelligence solutions. Our specialized identity resolution strategies including data hygiene and first-party data enrichment equip advocacy groups and corporate affairs campaigns, colleges and universities, and regulated consumer brand marketers with the critical insights and capabilities to execute their marketing campaigns. With our Digital Audiences, brands can launch targeted campaigns in full confidence that consumer data privacy and compliance will be upheld. Our experienced team of strategic consultants and data scientists ensure that our identity resolution, digital audience and activation solutions deliver optimized decision-making, personalized marketing and superior customer experiences. Statara is a business-unit of holding company TARA Group. For more information, visit http://www.statara.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer MacLeid Qotb, Young & Associates for Statara Solutions, 513-281-2772, [email protected]

SOURCE Young & Associates for Statara Solutions