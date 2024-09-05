Statara Solutions Cements Groundbreaking Partnership with Proximic by Comscore to Enhance the Statara Media Platform

We are thrilled to partner with Comscore to bring their powerful contextual intelligence into our Statara platform. This integration is a game-changer for advertisers, providing them with the most detailed and powerful planning and buying tools available for CTV-Statara Solutions CEO Bryan Whitaker Post this

With this partnership, advertisers will gain access to custom datasets, equipping them with contextual targeting capabilities designed for performance. Now by coupling Proximic contextual data with real-time intent data, Statara Media Platform can pinpoint potential customers and highlight data signals relevant to an organizations' products and services. Onboarding and activating those segments through the Statara, Media Platform the digital campaigns are tailored to reach specific audiences with high purchase intent. The platform's unparalleled programmatic targeting capabilities ensure that rich campaigns are delivered to high value prospects, thereby maximizing conversion potential.

David Algranati, Chief Innovation Officer at Comscore, added "Our collaboration with Statara Solutions marks a significant step forward in the evolution of media buying. By combining Proximic's robust viewership data with Statara's innovative Statara Media Platform, we are empowering advertisers to execute highly effective campaigns with unparalleled accuracy. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing the best-in-class data solutions to the market."

About Proximic by Comscore

Proximic by Comscore, a division of Comscore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a leader in programmatic targeting. Powered by Comscore's trusted datasets and the industry's leading natural language processing contextual engine, Proximic by Comscore enables media buyers and sellers to maximize the scale and performance of their campaigns. Through their innovative suite of ID-based and ID-less audience and content targeting segments Proximic by Comscore supports the evolution of the programmatic ecosystem, enabling clients and partners to continue executing impactful advertising strategies. For more information about Proximic by Comscore, please visit http://www.proximic.com.

About Statara Solutions

Statara is an innovative provider of data analytics and customer intelligence solutions. Our specialized identity resolution strategies including data hygiene and first-party data enrichment equip advocacy groups and corporate affairs campaigns, colleges and universities, and regulated consumer brand marketers with the critical insights and capabilities to execute their marketing campaigns. With our Digital Audiences, brands can launch targeted campaigns in full confidence that consumer data privacy and compliance will be upheld. Our experienced team of strategic consultants and data scientists ensure that our identity resolution, digital audience and activation solutions deliver optimized decision-making, personalized marketing and superior customer experiences. Statara is a business unit of holding company TARA Group. For more information, visit http://www.statara.com.

