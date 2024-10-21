Statara Solutions Media Platform Wins Advertising Technology Category in 2024 Global Tech Awards

"This is even more validation that our platform transforms the way advertisers connect with their audiences through rich, data-driven insights and is creating a lot of momentum and adoption among marketers" - Statara Solutions CEO Bryan Whitaker Post this

"We are thrilled to receive the 2024 Global Tech Awards honor for best in advertising technology, particularly just after winning The 'Sammy' Technology Award earlier this year," said Bryan Whitaker, CEO, Statara Solutions. "This is even more validation that our platform transforms the way advertisers connect with their audiences through rich, data-driven insights and is creating a lot of momentum and adoption among marketers."

The Global Tech Awards serve as a benchmark for excellence in technology, shining a spotlight on organizations that are pushing the boundaries of innovation.

Statara is an innovative provider of data analytics and customer intelligence solutions. Our specialized identity resolution strategies including data hygiene and first-party data enrichment equip advocacy groups and corporate affairs campaigns, colleges and universities, and regulated consumer brand marketers with the critical insights and capabilities to execute their marketing campaigns. With our Digital Audiences, brands can launch targeted campaigns in full confidence that consumer data privacy and compliance will be upheld. Our experienced team of strategic consultants and data scientists ensure that our identity resolution, digital audience and activation solutions deliver optimized decision-making, personalized marketing and superior customer experiences. Statara is a business unit of holding company TARA Group. For more information, visit http://www.statara.com.

