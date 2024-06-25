Statara Solutions Wins 2024 Product of the Year 'Sammys' Award

"We are thrilled that Statara AdVantage360 is receiving industry recognition as a stand-out advertising platform. For marketers trying to maximize their ad dollars, our groundbreaking solution has already demonstrated significant ROAS" - Statara CEO Bryan Whitaker Post this

By harnessing intent data, AdVantage360 can pinpoint potential customers and highlight data signals relevant to an organizations' products and services. Onboarding and activating those segments through AdVantage360, the digital campaigns are tailored to reach specific audiences with high purchase intent. The platform's unparalleled programmatic targeting capabilities ensure that rich campaigns are delivered to high value prospects, thereby maximizing conversion potential.

"We are honored to recognize Statara Solutions for their achievement in winning Product of the Year for Statara AdVantage360," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer at Business Intelligence Group. "Their innovative solution is empowering businesses to gain deeper customer insights and optimize sales and marketing strategies."

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Statara

Statara is an innovative provider of data analytics and customer intelligence solutions. Our specialized identity resolution strategies including data hygiene and first-party data enrichment equip advocacy groups and corporate affairs campaigns, colleges and universities, and regulated consumer brand marketers with the critical insights and capabilities to execute their marketing campaigns. With our Digital Audiences, brands can launch targeted campaigns in full confidence that consumer data privacy and compliance will be upheld. Our experienced team of strategic consultants and data scientists ensure that our identity resolution, digital audience and activation solutions deliver optimized decision-making, personalized marketing and superior customer experiences. Statara is a business unit of holding company TARA Group. For more information, visit http://www.statara.com.

