STATDOG and LaxNumbers Announce Strategic Partnership to Modernize Lacrosse Analytics

Leading Real-Time Lacrosse Performance Analytics Platform and Premier Ranking Site Join Forces to Empower Coaches with Advanced Performance Data Across North America.

ORLANDO, Fla. and INDIANAPOLIS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- STATDOG, the industry-leading sports science and lacrosse analytics platform, and LaxNumbers, the premier destination for high school and college lacrosse rankings, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership. Under the agreement, STATDOG becomes the "Official Analytics Partner" of LaxNumbers, integrating the brand across the most-trafficked lacrosse ranking platform in North America with more than one-million page views per week in season.

The partnership arrives at the peak of the 2026 spring season, a time when thousands of coaches, players, and families rely on LaxNumbers for algorithm-based rankings. By joining forces, the two organizations aim to elevate the standard of data literacy in the sport, connecting LaxNumbers' massive audience with STATDOG's easy-to-use stat capture app, advanced Key Performance Indicator (KPI) approach, and the unique Net Possession Contribution (NPC) performance metric.

"As a veteran coach, I've seen firsthand how the right data can transform a program's culture and performance," said Mike Kidd, Founder and CEO of STATDOG. "LaxNumbers is the gold standard for team rankings, creating schedules, and establishing play-off seeding. By aligning our analytics platform with their reach, we are making it easier for coaches to move beyond basic scorekeeping and start using live data to drive wins."

The partnership features STATDOG as the exclusive "Rankings Powered By" sponsor across all national, state, and regional ranking pages on LaxNumbers.com. Additionally, the collaboration includes joint social media initiatives and educational content designed to help coaches better understand the statistical drivers of success.

"We are thrilled to welcome STATDOG into the LaxNumbers ecosystem," said Ian Lodin President of LaxNumbers. "Our mission has always been to provide the most accurate picture of the lacrosse landscape. STATDOG's commitment to real-time and deep-level team analytics is the perfect complement to our ranking data, offering our users a clear path to improving their own standing on our lists."

About STATDOG

STATDOG, owned and operated by Sports Data Partners, LLC of Orlando, Florida, is the premier sports science lacrosse statistics and analytics platform for men's and boys' lacrosse. Combining over a decade of data science research with cutting-edge software development,

STATDOG provides coaches at high school, collegiate, and international levels with the actionable real-time insights needed to build leadership, grit, and competitive advantages. Learn more at www.statdog.live.

About LaxNumbers

LaxNumbers was founded in 2019 by Ranking Technologies, LLC, the group behind MYHockey Rankings www.myhockeyrankings.com , and the old Laxpower team members, including the founder Larry Feldman, Dr. Bob Kroshefsky and Bill Allen. Since its inception in 2019, LaxNumbers has quickly become the leading provider of high school rankings in North America. The platform is now trusted by over 15 different boys and girls state athletic associations and governing bodies for playoff seeding purposes. LaxNumbers provides daily schedules, score updates and state, regional and national rankings for over eight thousand high school teams across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.laxnumbers.com .

Media Contact

Michael Kidd, Sports Data Partners, LLC dba STATDOG, 1 6097590627, [email protected], statdog.live

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SOURCE Sports Data Partners, LLC dba STATDOG