STATDOG Launches Nationwide: The Next-Generation Lacrosse Analytics Platform Proven to Win More Games with Real-Time Data

Built on 12 years of research and a 150-game battle-test producing two CIF titles and one runner-up finish, STATDOG transforms how men's and boys' lacrosse programs leverage live game intelligence.

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The landscape of men's and boys' lacrosse changes this spring with the official nationwide arrival of STATDOG. Debuting immediately ahead of the IMLCA Summit in Orlando, this next-generation platform moves programs beyond basic post-game statistics into the realm of deep, real-time actionable intelligence.

Despite just officially launching, STATDOG has generated significant pre-season momentum, with over 45 elite programs already signed on. Early adopters include national high school powerhouses The Haverford School, Western Reserve Academy (WRA), Somers High School, Westlake High School, Georgetown Prep, and St. Mary's Annapolis, alongside top-ranked collegiate club programs at Florida, FSU, Virginia Tech, UCLA, Cal, Colorado, and SDSU.

While new to the broader market, STATDOG is far from experimental. The platform is the culmination of over 12 years spent refining a unique data analytics approach aimed specifically at increasing team and player performance. During three years of dedicated app development, STATDOG was rigorously "battle-tested" in a pilot program covering over 150 live games.

The results of the pilot phase were undeniable. Teams leveraging STATDOG's real-time insights realized a proven increase in performance, leading to three separate appearances in prestigious CIF Championship games, yielding two championship rings and one runner-up finish.

Chris Bates, Head Coach at St. Andrew's (DE) and 2x PLL Champion Head Coach with the Utah Archers, piloted the software last season and called it essential technology:

"Game changer. I 100% loved it—used it during and after games. STATDOG gave me real-time data to incorporate into team or player messaging as the game was unfolding. It's one thing to sense you know what's happening in a game, but it's quite another to have statistical certainty of what is actually going on. I don't want to coach another game without it!"

Bates' experience validates the core mission of the platform.

"Most high school and many college coaches are starving for real-time insights," said Mike Kidd, Founder and CEO of STATDOG. "We spent over a decade figuring out which data points actually correlate to winning lacrosse games before a line of code was ever written. We didn't just build a digital scorebook; we built a competitive advantage. The fact that our pilot teams secured two rings proves that when coaches have the right intelligence, they win more games."

STATDOG is designed specifically for high-performance lacrosse programs that want to get even better. These include High School Varsity, College Clubs, elite Travel Clubs, NCAA D1, D2, and D3 programs, and international teams.

Unlike paper-and-pencil stat books or clip boards that merely report history, STATDOG identifies opportunities and inefficiencies in real-time. This allows coaches to make data-backed adjustments during critical game moments—not just after the final whistle.

The platform achieves this through three key tenets:

Hassle-Free Data Capture: Intuitive one-tap buttons make stat-taking effortless, allowing users to track data while still enjoying the game.

Real-Time Analytics: The platform delivers immediate intelligence on offensive and defensive possession efficiency, as well as next-level metrics like the real value of each player's Net Possession Contribution (NPC).

Seamless Data Sharing: Coaches can use data to teach via read-only sharing with players and parents—no need for them to create or manage complex logins.

Availability and Pricing

STATDOG is available immediately for widespread adoption for the upcoming spring season. To ensure accessibility for programs at all levels, the platform is launching with a simple, all-inclusive annual team subscription of just $499.

Coaches attending the IMLCA Summit (Dec 11-12) are invited to see the platform in action. Programs interested in moving beyond the box score are encouraged to sign up for an exclusive walkthrough and trial. To learn more and request a walkthrough, visit www.statdog.live or contact [email protected] .

About STATDOG

STATDOG, owned and operated by Sports Data Partners, LLC of Orlando, Florida, is the premier real-time data analytics platform for men's and boys' lacrosse. Combining over a decade of data science research with cutting-edge software development, STATDOG provides coaches at the high school, collegiate, and international levels with the actionable intelligence needed to optimize player and team performance and win more games. Learn more at www.statdog.live .

