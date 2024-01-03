State Announces Leadership Changes in Sales and Client Services

"Both Tracy and Logan have demonstrated their commitment to our core value of excellence in their development of client relationships," said Kris Aeschlimann, State's chief financial officer. "I believe both will continue to serve our clients and lead our teams exceptionally well." Post this

Beginning January 1, Parsons began leading the Client Services, Sales, and Marketing teams.

Simultaneously, Logan Moser has been promoted to Director of Client Services. He has been a critical member of the team for more than seven years. He has continuously demonstrated his core strength of fostering positive client relationships.

The State family appreciates Beard's dedication and commitment to our clients for so many years and is delighted to support him as he begins this lengthy transition. You can still expect to see Beard at several upcoming conferences.

State is confident this extended transition and well-deserved promotions will only strengthen the quality service clients have come to expect from State. Our team looks forward to another year of partnering together to best serve our clients and their patients.

About State

State improves the financial picture for healthcare providers by delivering increased financial results while ensuring a positive patient experience. Rooted in a tradition of ethics, integrity and innovation since 1949, State uses data analytics to drive performance and speech analytics with ongoing training to ensure patient satisfaction. A family-owned company now in its third generation of leadership, State assists healthcare organizations with services spanning the complete revenue cycle, including Pre-Service Financial Clearance, Early Out Self-Pay Resolution, Insurance Follow-Up and Bad Debt Collection. To learn more, visit: www.statecollectionservice.com.

Heather Taylor, State Collection Service, 1 7657306632, heathert@stcol.com, www.statecollectionservice.com

