State Announces Multiple Executive Leadership Promotions

"Both Jake and Angie have been a key part of our recent growth and success. These promotions have been well-earned, and I'm thrilled to recognize their significant contributions," said Tim Haag, State's president and CEO. Post this

Jake Richards has been promoted to Vice President of Extended Business Office Operations, including our rapidly expanding Insurance Follow-Up group. Since joining the company in 2013, Jake has steadily taken on more responsibility as he has demonstrated his exceptional capacity for leadership. In addition to his well-known enthusiasm and high energy, he is adept at developing people and ensuring all goals are achieved.

"Both Jake and Angie have been a key part of our recent growth and success. These promotions have been well-earned, and I'm thrilled to recognize their significant contributions," said Tim Haag, State's president and CEO. "I want to express my appreciation for their dedication and commitment to the Great State Team as we continue to grow. "

About State

State helps healthcare providers strengthen their financial performance while delivering an exceptional patient experience. Rooted in a tradition of ethics, integrity and innovation since 1949, State uses data analytics to drive performance and speech analytics with ongoing training to ensure patient satisfaction. A family-owned company now in its third generation of leadership, State assists healthcare organizations with services spanning the complete revenue cycle, including Pre-Service Financial Clearance, Early Out Self-Pay Resolution, Insurance Follow-Up and Bad Debt Collection. To learn more, visit: www.statecollectionservice.com.

Media Contact

Heather E Taylor, State Collection Service, 1 7657306632, [email protected], www.statecollectionservice.com

SOURCE State Collection Service