State Awarded "Best Places To Work" For The 10th Consecutive Year

"I believe that being named to the list yet again is a testament to our commitment to listening to our team, growing together, and incorporating our core values of integrity, respect, excellence, enthusiasm, innovation and FUN," said Tim Haag, State president and CEO.

Companies from across the U.S. entered the rigorous two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Collections. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration, survey and analysis process and determined the final rankings.

About State

State improves the financial picture for healthcare providers by delivering increased financial results while ensuring a positive patient experience. Rooted in a tradition of ethics, integrity and innovation since 1949, State uses data analytics to drive performance and speech analytics with ongoing training to ensure patient satisfaction. A family-owned company now in its third generation of leadership, State assists healthcare organizations with services spanning the complete revenue cycle, including Early Out Self-Pay Resolution, Insurance Follow-Up and Bad Debt Collection. To learn more, visit: www.statecollectionservice.com.

