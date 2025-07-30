State Awarded "Best Places To Work" For The 10th Consecutive Year

State has been recognized as a Best Places to Work in Collections for the 10th consecutive year.
MADISON, Wis., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- State has been recognized as a Best Places to Work in Collections for the 10th consecutive year. This prestigious award is sponsored by ACA International and administered by the Best Companies Group, which conducts over 60 "Best Places" programs each year.
"We are honored that for the 10th year in a row, State has been named a Best Places to Work in Collections, based on feedback from our team members," said Tim Haag, State's president and chief executive officer. "I believe that being named to the list yet again is a testament to our commitment to listening to our team, growing together, and incorporating our core values of integrity, respect, excellence, enthusiasm, innovation and FUN."
Companies from across the U.S. entered the rigorous two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Collections. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration, survey and analysis process and determined the final rankings.
About State
State improves the financial picture for healthcare providers by delivering increased financial results while ensuring a positive patient experience. Rooted in a tradition of ethics, integrity and innovation since 1949, State uses data analytics to drive performance and speech analytics with ongoing training to ensure patient satisfaction. A family-owned company now in its third generation of leadership, State assists healthcare organizations with services spanning the complete revenue cycle, including Early Out Self-Pay Resolution, Insurance Follow-Up and Bad Debt Collection. To learn more, visit: www.statecollectionservice.com.
