State Collection Service Achieves HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-year Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-year (r2) Certification validates State Collection Service is committed to strong cybersecurity and protecting sensitive data.
MADISON, Wis., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- State Collection Service, a leading provider of healthcare receivables management, today announced that its collection software systems, servers, workstations, and physical offices have earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.
HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification demonstrates that the organization's Extended Business Office and Bad Debt divisions have met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and are appropriately managing information security risk. This achievement places State in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned the r(2) certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.
"State continually strives to appropriately protect PHI by addressing current and emerging threats while meeting complex compliance, information protection, and privacy requirements," said Jim Warner, chief technology and security officer at State. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest data protection and information security standards by achieving the rigorous HITRUST r2 Certification."
"The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight," said Bimal Sheth, executive vice president of standards development & assurance operations at HITRUST. "HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates State is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management."
About State
State improves the financial picture for healthcare providers by delivering increased financial results while ensuring a positive patient experience. Rooted in a tradition of ethics, integrity, and innovation since 1949, State uses data analytics to drive performance and speech analytics with ongoing training to ensure patient satisfaction. A family-owned company now in its third generation of leadership, State was recently honored with a #1 ranking in Best in KLAS 2024 for Debt Collection Services. State assists healthcare organizations with services spanning the complete revenue cycle, including Early Out Self-Pay Resolution, Bad Debt Collection and Insurance Follow-Up. To learn more, visit www.statecollectionservice.com.
Media Contact
Heather E Taylor, State Collection Service, 1 7657306632, [email protected], www.statecollectionservice.com
SOURCE State Collection Service
