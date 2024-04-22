State Collection Service Achieves HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-year Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

"State continually strives to appropriately protect PHI by addressing current and emerging threats while meeting complex compliance, information protection, and privacy requirements," said Jim Warner, chief technology and security officer at State. Post this

"State continually strives to appropriately protect PHI by addressing current and emerging threats while meeting complex compliance, information protection, and privacy requirements," said Jim Warner, chief technology and security officer at State. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest data protection and information security standards by achieving the rigorous HITRUST r2 Certification."

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight," said Bimal Sheth, executive vice president of standards development & assurance operations at HITRUST. "HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates State is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management."

About State

State improves the financial picture for healthcare providers by delivering increased financial results while ensuring a positive patient experience. Rooted in a tradition of ethics, integrity, and innovation since 1949, State uses data analytics to drive performance and speech analytics with ongoing training to ensure patient satisfaction. A family-owned company now in its third generation of leadership, State was recently honored with a #1 ranking in Best in KLAS 2024 for Debt Collection Services. State assists healthcare organizations with services spanning the complete revenue cycle, including Early Out Self-Pay Resolution, Bad Debt Collection and Insurance Follow-Up. To learn more, visit www.statecollectionservice.com.

Media Contact

Heather E Taylor, State Collection Service, 1 7657306632, [email protected], www.statecollectionservice.com

