State Collection Service Celebrates Milestone 75th Anniversary

"Our family ownership model enables our team to focus on the long-term success of healthcare providers and their patients nationwide," said Tim Haag, State's president and chief executive officer. "We are able to provide receivables management services aligned with the provider's goal of retaining the patient and their family for a lifetime."

With over 700 team members today, State serves many of the nation's largest healthcare systems. Its values remain Integrity, Excellence, Innovation, Respect, Fun, and Enthusiasm.

The company will celebrate with the State team over the next several months, including virtual and in-person special events and gift boxes shipped to each member's home to share with their family. State's continued trade show presence will incorporate the company's storied past with a fun-filled theme certain to engage both clients and show attendees' sense of fun. The celebration will also include a significant donation from the Haag family, to be announced soon.

Even as it celebrates this milestone event, State's team is focused on continually improving the patient experience and recoveries through AI to personalize communication and payment plans as well as optimized self-service technology.

State improves the financial picture for healthcare providers by delivering increased financial results while ensuring a positive patient experience. Rooted in a tradition of ethics, integrity, and innovation since 1949, State uses data analytics to drive performance and speech analytics with ongoing training to ensure patient satisfaction. A family-owned company now in its third generation of leadership, State assists healthcare organizations with services spanning the complete revenue cycle, including Pre-Service Financial Clearance, Early Out Self-Pay Resolution, Insurance Follow-Up, and Bad Debt Collection. To learn more, visit www.statecollectionservice.com.

