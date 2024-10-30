State Collection Service Donates $10,000 for Hurricane Recovery Efforts

"In addition to working closely with our clients located in the impacted areas, ceasing outbound contact campaigns and adjusting scripts, our team quickly jumped in to provide financial assistance to those impacted by the hurricanes," said Tim Haag, State's president and chief executive officer. Post this

"In addition to working closely with our clients located in the impacted areas, ceasing outbound contact campaigns and adjusting scripts, our team quickly jumped in to provide financial assistance to those impacted by the hurricanes," said Tim Haag, State's president and chief executive officer. "Our thoughts for a full recovery go out to everyone impacted by these disasters."

About State

State improves the financial picture for healthcare providers by delivering increased financial results while ensuring a positive patient experience. Rooted in a tradition of ethics, integrity and innovation since 1949, State uses data analytics to drive performance and speech analytics with ongoing training to ensure patient satisfaction. A family-owned company now in its third generation of leadership, State assists healthcare organizations with services spanning the complete revenue cycle, including Pre-Service Financial Clearance, Early Out Self-Pay Resolution, Insurance Follow-Up and Bad Debt Collection. To learn more, visit: www.statecollectionservice.com.

