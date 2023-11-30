State Collection Service Promotes Leadership in its Operations Division

"I am grateful to have the leaders of my team bring a combination of deep expertise and enthusiasm to the Operations Division," said Angela Armstrong, State's chief operating officer. Post this

Richards is now the Director of Operations, Extended Business Office. Beginning his career as a Collections Representative, Richards offers nearly 15 years of experience. Known throughout the organization for his enthusiasm, Richards has been a member of the State family since 2013, serving as a manager since 2016.

Giron has been promoted to Director of Operations, Third Party. Giron discovered his passion for the receivables management industry after negotiating a settlement for an outstanding debt. He brings more than 20 years of industry experience and has led State's Chicago team with excellence since 2019.

"I am grateful to have the leaders of my team bring a combination of deep expertise and enthusiasm to the Operations Division," said Angela Armstrong, State's chief operating officer. "I am looking forward to soaring to new heights in 2024, serving our healthcare partners and their patients with even greater personalization, empathy and effectiveness.

State improves the financial picture for healthcare providers by delivering increased financial results while ensuring a positive patient experience. Rooted in a tradition of ethics, integrity and innovation since 1949, State uses data analytics to drive performance and speech analytics with ongoing training to ensure patient satisfaction. A family-owned company now in its third generation of leadership, State assists healthcare organizations with services spanning the complete revenue cycle, including Pre-Service Financial Clearance, Early Out Self-Pay Resolution, Insurance Follow-Up and Bad Debt Collection. To learn more, visit: www.statecollectionservice.com.

Heather Taylor, State Collection Service, 1 7657306632, [email protected]

