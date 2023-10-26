State Donates $21,000 to Gilda's Club to Benefit Cancer Patients

"I'm grateful to our team and partners for banding together to make this donation and make a difference in our community," said Tim Haag, State's president and chief executive officer. Post this

Gilda's Club is operated solely through donations and offers emotional and social support to those living with cancer, as well as their families and friends. The Madison chapter is celebrating its 15th anniversary of providing this deeply needed support.

"You and your team are amazing and very much appreciated," said Lannia Stenz, executive director and chief executive of Gilda's Club Madison.

About State

State improves the financial picture for healthcare providers by delivering increased financial results while ensuring a positive patient experience. Rooted in a tradition of ethics, integrity and innovation since 1949, State uses data analytics to drive performance and speech analytics with ongoing training to ensure patient satisfaction. A family-owned company now in its third generation of leadership, State assists healthcare organizations with services spanning the complete revenue cycle including Pre-Service Financial Clearance, Early Out Self-Pay Resolution, Insurance Follow-Up and Bad Debt Collection. To learn more visit: www.statecollectionservice.com.

About Gilda's Club Madison

Gilda's Club Madison provides free emotional support, cancer education, and hope to children and adults with any kind of cancer and those who care for them. To learn more visit: https://www.gildasclubmadison.org/.

