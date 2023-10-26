State Donates $21,000 to Gilda's Club to Benefit Cancer Patients

The State leadership team presented funds raised at the 3rd Annual Great State Charity Golf Tournament.
MADISON, Wis., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- State team members recently had the honor of presenting Gilda's Club with a $21,000 donation. State's leadership team, in collaboration with our partners, raised the funds at the 3rd Annual Great State Golf Tournament. The entire outing was filled with fun and laughter, ensuring the team had an opportunity to live the company's core value of FUN while creating a positive outcome.
"Gilda's Club offers a supportive community to those living with cancer. Not only has my mother been a long-time volunteer and donor, additionally our family experienced the benefits of this critical organization during my father's courageous battle," said Tim Haag, State's president and chief executive officer. "I'm grateful to our team and partners for banding together to make this donation and make a difference in our community."
Gilda's Club is operated solely through donations and offers emotional and social support to those living with cancer, as well as their families and friends. The Madison chapter is celebrating its 15th anniversary of providing this deeply needed support.
"You and your team are amazing and very much appreciated," said Lannia Stenz, executive director and chief executive of Gilda's Club Madison.
About State
State improves the financial picture for healthcare providers by delivering increased financial results while ensuring a positive patient experience. Rooted in a tradition of ethics, integrity and innovation since 1949, State uses data analytics to drive performance and speech analytics with ongoing training to ensure patient satisfaction. A family-owned company now in its third generation of leadership, State assists healthcare organizations with services spanning the complete revenue cycle including Pre-Service Financial Clearance, Early Out Self-Pay Resolution, Insurance Follow-Up and Bad Debt Collection. To learn more visit: www.statecollectionservice.com.
About Gilda's Club Madison
Gilda's Club Madison provides free emotional support, cancer education, and hope to children and adults with any kind of cancer and those who care for them. To learn more visit: https://www.gildasclubmadison.org/.
