State Donates $32,000 to Family Promise of Beloit Shelter

Joining Haag in presenting the check were State's Chief Financial Officer Kris Aeschlimann and recent graduates of the State's management training program. The State team appreciated the opportunity to volunteer at the shelter following the check presentation.

Because of State's donation:

Twelve families will be able to remain in their homes and not face eviction because they weren't able to pay their rent in full.

Over 100 individuals will receive a full week's worth of food in our family shelter.

15 people will receive case management and safe, clean shelter for a month.

"Our important work serving Beloit families experiencing homelessness is possible only through the work of our volunteers and donors, like State," said Ann Bruce, Family Promise's executive director. "As we continue to reach more families through our newly renovated facility, we appreciate partners collaborating with us to meet the urgent needs of the Beloit community."

