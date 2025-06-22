State Launches State Echo: An Agentic AI Platform for Insurance Follow-Up and Denials Management

"With State Echo, we are introducing technology that resolves denied claims faster and more accurately, ensuring providers receive the full amount owned," said Tim Haag, State's president & CEO. Post this

"Insurance follow-up and denials management has long been a labor-intensive, cumbersome process—ripe for disruption," said Tim Haag, State's President and CEO. "With State Echo, we are introducing technology that resolves denied claims faster and more accurately, ensuring providers receive the full amount owned. In addition to the Echo service offering, this technology will also be made available for healthcare providers internal use."

Key Benefits of State Echo:

• 400% Increase in Productivity

During pilot programs, State's representatives achieved a 4x productivity boost by combining their expertise with the power of State Echo. When a representative corrects a denied claim, the system instantly identifies all "claims like me," enabling bulk review and correction of similar claims.

• Unmatched Accuracy

State Echo continuously learns from every interaction and outcome. Through a feedback loop with State's representatives, the platform provides suggested resolution steps and evolves in real time—achieving up to 99.9% accuracy.

• Automated Underpayment Detection

As part of State's standard denial review process, State Echo automatically compares each denial against payor contracts to identify underpayments. During onboarding, State uploads all client payor contracts into the system, ensuring every claim is analyzed for full payment compliance.

• Proactive Revenue Cycle Improvement

Beyond resolving individual claims, State Echo's closed-loop reporting identifies trends and opportunities to improve front-end processes. This helps eliminate future claim errors and ensures optimal first-pass payment rates.

About State

State helps healthcare providers strengthen their financial performance while delivery an exceptional patient experience. Rooted in a tradition of ethics, integrity and innovation since 1949, State uses data analytics to drive performance and speech analytics with ongoing training to ensure patient satisfaction. A family-owned company now in its third generation of leadership, State assists healthcare organizations with services spanning the complete revenue cycle, including Pre-Service Financial Clearance, Early Out Self-Pay Resolution, Insurance Follow-Up and Bad Debt Collection. To learn more, visit: www.statecollectionservice.com.

